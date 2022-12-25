ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after fatally shooting a person back in September

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he was accused of fatally shooting a person back in September. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Westward Drive on September 8th where they found a deceased victim at the scene. Upon further investigation, police were able to discover...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed two teens on Rigsby Avenue

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run of two teenagers. The San Antonio Police Department arrested Lee Roy Morales, 23, and charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death. The accident happened on December 16, on the 2700 block of Rigsby...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested, charged in West Side murder case, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for shooting and killing a man in September, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting on Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Westward Drive. Upon police arrival, officers found a body. Detectives were able to locate...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police investigating shooting that left teen hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting near Hays and Hackberry St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with three bullet holes. Police said the teen had been taken to Downtown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Officer in patrol car taken to hospital after rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized following a rollover crash with another vehicle that happened while he was responding to a traffic call on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police say the officer was heading to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:20 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man allegedly robs underage girl at gunpoint and forces her to call his ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint back in early December. According to the affidavit, the victim woke up and saw Ramon Thompson, 35, with a gun pointed directly at her. Thompson then allegedly went through her pockets and grabbed her wallet. Affidavit records also state Thompson hit the girl over the head with the handgun and told her to call his ex-girlfriend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

