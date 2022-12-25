Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Knowles’ game plan, approach to the CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of […]
myfox28columbus.com
Kwanzaa 614 celebrations begin in central Ohio with African drumming and dance tonight
Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village. Umoja (unity) is the day’s principle. Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Kujichagulia (self-determination) is the day’s principle.
myfox28columbus.com
Ringing in the noon year at The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has grown a lot this year with new additions across the park. As the Zoo looks ahead to the New Year Emily Yunker breaks down the plans to celebrate with families and which zoo animals will make their debuts this Spring!
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Ohio homeless shelter says contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
5 teen boys shot, hospitalized during ‘pajama’ party in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Five teenage boys were hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds from unknown shooters early Tuesday morning. The five teens, ranging in age from 17 to 19, booked an Airbnb to host a “pajama” party in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, according to WBNS. Columbus Police were...
Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio
According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
myfox28columbus.com
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were Sleeping
26-year-old Shaniece Mona Briggs is a mother of four children, living in Columbus, Ohio. On June 16, 2013, Shaniece and her family held a cookout for her mother, Melissa Williams, for her mom's birthday. The family celebrated and her mother returned to work a few days later.
myfox28columbus.com
Holiday Chaos: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio nonprofits struggle amid shaky economy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As worries about the economy and a possible recession loom, nonprofits are already feeling the pinch. Some have been forced to stop operations. The work of many of these groups is vital in helping families make it one day to the next. The major concern,...
myfox28columbus.com
Deadly youth violence up across the U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five teenagers are recovering after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Franklinton. Investigators told ABC 6 that the victim's range in age from 17 to 19 years old. The incident took place at a short-term rental property on Bellows Avenue. On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Deaire...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
myfox28columbus.com
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
myfox28columbus.com
Concerts, Events: Who's coming to Columbus in 2023?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many concerts and other events are on the calendar for some of Columbus' larger entertainment venues in 2023. Below is an incomplete list of some of those events scheduled in the new year. To see the full calendar for each venue, just click any of the links below:
myfox28columbus.com
Suspects steal over $2K from Grove City Walmart on Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for two suspects accused of stealing over $2,700 from a Walmart on Black Friday. On Nov. 25, a man and woman visited a Walmart in Grove City. The man stole $2,729 in cash from two different registers while the woman distracted the cashiers, police said in a press release.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Commissioners authorize $750,000 to help house Latitude Five25 tenants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25 will receive help to find and pay for temporary housing after being forced to evacuate on Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Franklin County Commissioners authorized an amendment to the service agreement with the Community Shelter Board to help...
myfox28columbus.com
Doctors review trending social media videos to assess the safety and benefits
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you’ve ever wondered whether some of the TikTok trends you see actually carry medical value, then this is the segment for you. Doctor Shane Jeffers Family Physician from Mount Carmel Health joins Good Day Columbus to break down which trends you should try and which you should avoid.
