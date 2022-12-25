Read full article on original website
Jay Karb
3d ago
I wonder how long it would take to find a lawyer to sue Stanley over the bent nails their hammer has caused? I know it wasn't my fault 😁
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Related
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today
There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban
The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
Amherst man arraigned after allegedly beating, stabbing his mother to death
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Wednesday morning in Amherst Town Court on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Amherst Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Thistle Lea just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. […]
2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street. When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.
State Police Use Amazing Tank-Like Vehicle to Move Cars in Buffalo
Our hearts continue to be with our fellow New Yorkers out west as they deal with the aftermath of one of the worst storms in state history, and we'd like to take a moment to thank our first responders. As of this morning, as many as 30 people perished, and more bodies may be recovered.
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban
The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
Mayor Brown: “No feud” with Poloncarz after disputes on city cleanup efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A disconnect regarding snow removal in the City of Buffalo has two of Western New York’s most prominent elected officials at odds. County Executive Mark Poloncarz called Buffalo’s cleanup efforts “embarrassing” during his press conference an hour earlier, and said there’s a reason the County has had to step in. “The […]
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. Already,...
Driving ban in Buffalo to be lifted at midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through Western […]
Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead
A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
Three Accused Of Violently Assaulting An Elderly Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are accused of violently assaulting an elderly man during a home invasion robbery in Jamestown. At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday 47-year-old William Buckley, 34-year-old Joshua Ryan and 29-year-old Joneece Talley are accused of breaking-into a residence, tying up a 73-year-old victim to a chair and at gunpoint assaulting the man, all while allegedly stealing property from the residence.
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades. Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported...
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Multiple people arrested for looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, NY – Multiple people have been arrested for looting during the deadly snowstorm in the city of Buffalo. Multiple arrests have been made after looters struck during a powerful blizzard that buried Buffalo, N.Y., over the weekend, authorities said. “I don’t know how these people can even live...
Salmonella Threat Forces A Recall At Wegmans
Some companies are better than others when it comes to getting information out and few do it as good as Wegmans. There are a few products that have been recalled that Wegmans wants you to aware of. Wegmans stores in the Buffalo area have reopened after the powerful blizzard moved...
Five arrested in Jamestown after alleged home invasion, search warrant
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested in Jamestown following an alleged home invasion that included holding a 73-year-old man at gunpoint and a search warrant afterwards, according to Jamestown police. Police say they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday to the home, where they say two people forced their way into the home, […]
