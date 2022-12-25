Read full article on original website
Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good
Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay
Can the Panthers pull off the season sweep?
What Broncos Firing Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions
Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle says the players want Steve Wilks as their next head coach
The Carolina Panthers look like a different team under Steve Wilks. Sam Darnold is playing lights out right now and let’s face it the Panthers are winning. The Panthers made Steve Wilks their interim head coach and now the players are backing him and want him to be the head coach.
Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason
The Carolina Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history on Sunday, and visiting players felt the frigid temperatures may have created an unsafe environment. After their 37-23 loss, several Detroit Lions players complained that the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium were a major issue. Aidan Hutchinson called the field turf “the... The post Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dwane Casey Should Be Fired
I have been patient, like most Detroit Pistons fans have, with the long rebuild that this franchise has undergone since the team fired their last coach, Stan Van Gundy, in 2018. But after watching the Pistons choke away a 126-112 lead with 3:44 left in regulation in Monday night's home...
Lions Replace RB D'Andre Swift in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Lions could look to draft an elite running back in the draft.
In race for NFC South, Panthers remain in control entering Week 17
“Somehow, the Carolina Panthers remain in the playoff race” is seemingly something we get to say every week. Well . . . The Carolina Panthers remain in the playoff race after their Christmas Eve christening of the Detroit Lions. Oh, and they’re doing a little bit more than just remaining.
Rodriguez, Anzalone among Worst PFF-Graded Lions
Detroit Lions' defense had an abysmal performance Saturday.
Detroit Lions Cool Off In Loss Against Panthers
What’s good Detroit Sports Nation? I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for being here. We appreciate your time and support. Even though today’s feeling like a bit of a gut punch. This is a bit of a reality check for the Detroit Lions and its fan base.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 16 loss to Panthers
Following their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions have now dropped to 7-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes took a huge hit. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 16, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 16. (Through Sunday’s games)
Dan Campbell responds to question about if he thinks Jameson Williams may be getting frustrated
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has now played in four NFL games, but other than one touchdown catch, you probably have not noticed him. In fact, in those four games, Williams has been targeted a total of just five times, and he has just one single catch. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell has said in recent weeks that the plan was to get Williams more involved in the offense, but that has not happened.
Analyst rips Detroit Lions defense for debacle vs. Panthers
Heading into Saturday’s game, the hope was at the Detroit Lions would continue their winning ways by defeating the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and further increased their 2022 NFL playoff odds. Unfortunately, the Lions were completely steamrolled by the Panthers, and the media, both at the local and national levels, has not been too kind in the aftermath.
Jared Goff has a December to remember for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there were plenty of people who shouted from the rooftops that Jared Goff was an awful quarterback and that he would be the main reason why the Detroit Lions would once again finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. Now, there are still plenty of Goff haters out there, but those are the same people who would complain about him if the Lions got to a Super Bowl and lost 30-27 in overtime. Over the past month, Goff has balled out, and he may end up gaining some more believers after all.
Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 28
The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears this Sunday and are looking to rebound from a crushing loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Lions are currently in the middle of a playoff hunt, while the Bears have lost eight straight games and are focusing on the upcoming draft. Detroit...
Season-Ending Injury Reserve for Quintez Cephus as 21-Day Window Expires
Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver for the Lions, had hoped to return to the field by the end of the 2022 season. However, his return was impossible due to his foot injury in Week 4. Cephus was designated to return from injured reserve on December 7th but could not prove himself in the season’s final three weeks. As a result, the Lions have placed Cephus on season-ending injured reserve.
Chicago Bears decide on Justin Fields’ status vs. Detroit Lions
During the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve, quarterback Justin Fields not only re-aggravated an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, but he also had his foot stepped on and was not able to put weight on it after the game. Because of that, some questioned whether or not it would be worth it for the Bears to suit up Fields for their Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: way too early prediction for must-win Week 17 game
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions are facing a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Lions earning a one-point victory, winning 31-30. Will the Lions have the same fortune this time around? I think they will. Let’s rewind back to November...
Detroit Pistons reportedly sign G Jared Rhoden
It has been a rough season for the Detroit Pistons, as they have lost their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the rest of the season, and they currently sit dead-last in the entire NBA with an 8-27 record. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed G Jared Rhoden.
Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record
The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
