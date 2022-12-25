Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
WSVN-TV
Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
rtands.com
Brightline launches two new South Florida stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
cw34.com
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
cw34.com
Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
AOL Corp
A Broward cat tested positive for rabies, and there’s an alert. What it means for you
Health officials have issued a rabies alert in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert for portions of Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon after a feral cat tested positive for the disease. Health officials are cautioning that rabies could also be circulating in other parts of the county.
Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
The local lifestyle destination recently unveiled a fabulous foursome of new spots for shopping and dining The post Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach to flush water lines with Chlorine
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — You might notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in your tap water. From Jan. 5 through Jan. 25, the City of Boynton Beach will temporarily modify the disinfection process used to treat its drinking water. According to the city, this is a preventative...
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.
Southwest Airlines South Florida Nightmare, More Than 100 Cancellations Tuesday
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 3:40 p.m. — Southwest has now canceled 85 flights into and out of Fort Lauderdale today, 32 into and out of Miami, and 12 into and out of PBI. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re holding a Southwest Airlines ticket […]
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
New Glucose Monitoring Policy For Palm Beach County School Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is preparing to approve a new policy for students who are diabetic or have any other reason to monitor glucose during the day. The policy brings the school district into compliance with Florida […]
cbs12.com
Chilly start to the week, but a warming trend is ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cold start to our day, but temperatures will be warming through the week. We're waking up in the 40s, but most areas are warmer than Christmas morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and a few light showers could move through later today.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say
A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
Cold Weather Shelter Opens Again In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With temperatures expected to dip further Saturday night than the frigid Friday night, Palm Beach County is again opening a cold weather shelter for the western part of the area. This is the official announcement made by PBC mid-day […]
