BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO