ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
rtands.com

Brightline launches two new South Florida stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?

Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach to flush water lines with Chlorine

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — You might notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in your tap water. From Jan. 5 through Jan. 25, the City of Boynton Beach will temporarily modify the disinfection process used to treat its drinking water. According to the city, this is a preventative...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Chilly start to the week, but a warming trend is ahead

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cold start to our day, but temperatures will be warming through the week. We're waking up in the 40s, but most areas are warmer than Christmas morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and a few light showers could move through later today.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say

A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Cold Weather Shelter Opens Again In Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With temperatures expected to dip further Saturday night than the frigid Friday night, Palm Beach County is again opening a cold weather shelter for the western part of the area. This is the official announcement made by PBC mid-day […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy