CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis is investigating an incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. The Major Case Squad was called by Cahokia Heights Police to assist just before noon on Saturday, December 24, 2022, about a deceased individual. When they arrived they identified 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot and killed.

CAHOKIA, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO