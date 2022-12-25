ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
HILLSBORO, MO
Eureka auto dealership burglarized

Eureka Police are investigating a burglary at Scoreboard Automotive Sales and Leasing, 1375 W. Fifth St. The auto dealership’s front glass door was shattered and a safe was damaged in the burglary, police reported. The cost to repair the door and safe was estimated at $2,250, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
Major Case Squad Called In To Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis is investigating an incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. The Major Case Squad was called by Cahokia Heights Police to assist just before noon on Saturday, December 24, 2022, about a deceased individual. When they arrived they identified 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot and killed.
CAHOKIA, IL
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

