myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after dancing in street, allegedly damaging officer’s equipment
An Arnold Police officer used a stun gun twice while trying to subdue a 44-year-old Arnold man outside the Circle K gas station, 504 Jeffco Blvd. The man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly was dancing in the traffic lanes of two nearby streets, police reported.
2022 in Review: Thieves Broke Into More than 60 St. Louis Restaurants, Businesses
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
CrimeStoppers offering $15K for information on 2017 triple killing
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help regarding a 2017 triple homicide investigation, in the hopes of solving a lingering cold case.
Arrest warrant for 41-year-old in November fatal shooting
An at-large arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a St. Louis man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month.
mymoinfo.com
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka auto dealership burglarized
Eureka Police are investigating a burglary at Scoreboard Automotive Sales and Leasing, 1375 W. Fifth St. The auto dealership’s front glass door was shattered and a safe was damaged in the burglary, police reported. The cost to repair the door and safe was estimated at $2,250, Eureka Police reported.
edglentoday.com
Major Case Squad Called In To Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis is investigating an incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. The Major Case Squad was called by Cahokia Heights Police to assist just before noon on Saturday, December 24, 2022, about a deceased individual. When they arrived they identified 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot and killed.
Police: Man shot in north St. Louis City, suspect in custody
One person is in custody Tuesday following a shooting in St. Louis City’s Penrose neighborhood.
KMOV
Woman wakes up in South City home to man lighting towel on fire, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a South City home Tuesday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old woman woke up at a home in the 7200 block of Michigan when a suspect lit a towel on fire and threw it in a laundry hamper. The woman left her home before the fire spread.
20-year-old hospitalized following accidental shooting
A 20-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Monday.
Where 3 disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their prison sentences
ST. LOUIS — The federal Bureau of Prisons has determined where three disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their sentences after they pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a north St. Louis gas station owner-turned-undercover FBI informant. Former aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who was sentenced to nearly four years...
St. Louis man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Springfield area. Alphonso Battle, 55, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017. Battle said he traveled from St. Louis to Springfield […]
2022 in Review: A St. Louis School Shooting Rocks the City in October
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
KOMU
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
A 2002 Missouri sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
Cassandra "Casey" Williamson should be turning 27 this year. Sadly, whatever hopes or dreams Casey and her family may have had for her life were cruelly snatched away nearly 20 years ago. One man, a family acquaintance, robbed Casey Williamson's family of all she ever could be.
YAHOO!
Richland sheriff's deputies investigate Shiloh homicide; man found dead on Christmas Eve
Richland County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 76-year-old Shiloh man found dead in his bed on Christmas Eve. Richland County Coroner's Investigator Tom Stortz Tuesday said Terrence L. Hamman, 16 Mechanic St. Rear, died of a gunshot wound. His body was taken to Montgomery County Medical Center for an autopsy.
2022 in Review: St. Louis Lost Some Wonderful Restaurants in 2022
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
KMOV
Business license fees increase in Metro East city without notice, business owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Cahokia Heights businesses are frustrated after they tell News 4 they received bills in the mail about increased annual business license fees without prior notice. Several business owners said the annual fees increased by hundreds of dollars. News 4 obtained a copy of the...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
