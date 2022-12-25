Read full article on original website
On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
The Vikings Are Playing with Fire Regarding Their QB1
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can sail smoothly into the playoff in a couple weeks. However, even with all this success, the Vikings are playing with fire when it comes to their QB1, Kirk Cousins. Following Week 16, Cousins has now been...
Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers, who have won three in a row, will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed
The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett; Reunion With Aaron Rodgers as Commanders in 2023?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a tremendous 2021 season with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator. Could the two join forces again in Washington?
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason
The Carolina Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history on Sunday, and visiting players felt the frigid temperatures may have created an unsafe environment. After their 37-23 loss, several Detroit Lions players complained that the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium were a major issue. Aidan Hutchinson called the field turf “the... The post Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals what Miles Austin bet on leading to suspension
It has now been revealed what New York Jets WR coach Miles Austin bet on, which led to a one-year suspension from the NFL. The post Report reveals what Miles Austin bet on leading to suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'
The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
Stoney tells Dan Campbell about Jameson Williams’ ‘liked tweet’ about getting the ball more
Following the Detroit Lions‘ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, a game where Jameson Williams was targeted just once, the rookie liked a tweet about the Lions needing him to get the ball more. On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and Stoney (Mike Stone) told Campbell about Williams liking the tweet about the Lions needing to get him the ball more.
St. Brown and Detroit Lions to Host Fields and Bears in High-Profile Week 17 Matchup
Two of the top offensive performers in the NFL will go head to head on Sunday, January 1, 2023, when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The Lions come into the game with a 7-8 record, while the Bears sit at 3-12.
J.J. Watt announces retirement from professional football
On December 27, 2022, J.J. Watt announced his retirement from professional football after a successful career spanned over a decade. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was widely regarded as one of the best defensive players of his generation and leaves behind a legacy that will not be soon forgotten.
Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 28
The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears this Sunday and are looking to rebound from a crushing loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Lions are currently in the middle of a playoff hunt, while the Bears have lost eight straight games and are focusing on the upcoming draft. Detroit...
Chicago Bears decide on Justin Fields’ status vs. Detroit Lions
During the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve, quarterback Justin Fields not only re-aggravated an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, but he also had his foot stepped on and was not able to put weight on it after the game. Because of that, some questioned whether or not it would be worth it for the Bears to suit up Fields for their Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: way too early prediction for must-win Week 17 game
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions are facing a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Lions earning a one-point victory, winning 31-30. Will the Lions have the same fortune this time around? I think they will. Let’s rewind back to November...
Football aside, 2022 was a good year for the Green Bay Packers and its fans
This was not a great season for the Green Bay Packers on the football field, but off the gridiron, the team and its fans had much to celebrate. From an English soccer team in Green Bay and an American football team in London to ongoing major construction at and around Lambeau Field, the Packers broke new ground in 2022, not the least of which was the team's report of more than a half-billion dollars in revenue. ...
USC defensive analyst Austin Woods leaves to become a position coach at FCS school
Austin Woods, a lead defensive analyst at USC, is expected to become the new offensive line coach at Incarnate Word, per Bruce Feldman on Twitter. Woods 30, was an offensive lineman and starting long snapper at Oklahoma (2010-13), finishing his career as a team captain on the 2013 Sugar Bowl-winning Sooner team. He was a 3-time (2011-13) Academic All-Big 12 first teamer. While at Oklahoma, he beat cancer (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) following chemotherapy treatments in the summer and fall of 2012.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 16 loss to Panthers
Following their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions have now dropped to 7-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes took a huge hit. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 16, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 16. (Through Sunday’s games)
