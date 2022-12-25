During the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve, quarterback Justin Fields not only re-aggravated an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, but he also had his foot stepped on and was not able to put weight on it after the game. Because of that, some questioned whether or not it would be worth it for the Bears to suit up Fields for their Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO