ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC

On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed

The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason

The Carolina Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history on Sunday, and visiting players felt the frigid temperatures may have created an unsafe environment. After their 37-23 loss, several Detroit Lions players complained that the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium were a major issue. Aidan Hutchinson called the field turf “the... The post Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'

The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Stoney tells Dan Campbell about Jameson Williams’ ‘liked tweet’ about getting the ball more

Following the Detroit Lions‘ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, a game where Jameson Williams was targeted just once, the rookie liked a tweet about the Lions needing him to get the ball more. On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and Stoney (Mike Stone) told Campbell about Williams liking the tweet about the Lions needing to get him the ball more.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Chicago Bears decide on Justin Fields’ status vs. Detroit Lions

During the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve, quarterback Justin Fields not only re-aggravated an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, but he also had his foot stepped on and was not able to put weight on it after the game. Because of that, some questioned whether or not it would be worth it for the Bears to suit up Fields for their Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
CHICAGO, IL
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Football aside, 2022 was a good year for the Green Bay Packers and its fans

This was not a great season for the Green Bay Packers on the football field, but off the gridiron, the team and its fans had much to celebrate. From an English soccer team in Green Bay and an American football team in London to ongoing major construction at and around Lambeau Field, the Packers broke new ground in 2022, not the least of which was the team's report of more than a half-billion dollars in revenue. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC defensive analyst Austin Woods leaves to become a position coach at FCS school

Austin Woods, a lead defensive analyst at USC, is expected to become the new offensive line coach at Incarnate Word, per Bruce Feldman on Twitter. Woods 30, was an offensive lineman and starting long snapper at Oklahoma (2010-13), finishing his career as a team captain on the 2013 Sugar Bowl-winning Sooner team. He was a 3-time (2011-13) Academic All-Big 12 first teamer. While at Oklahoma, he beat cancer (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) following chemotherapy treatments in the summer and fall of 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 16 loss to Panthers

Following their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions have now dropped to 7-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes took a huge hit. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 16, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 16. (Through Sunday’s games)
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy