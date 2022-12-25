ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Birkenstocks one of most purchased fashion items of 2022

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aHeh_0juEW3pk00
Boxing Day sales shoppers in Oxford Street in London last year.

Birkenstocks, trouser suits and seam-free workout sets were three of the most purchased fashion items of 2022. For those looking to tap into trending items, the Boxing Day sales could prove fruitful, with many of the most popular pieces on offer.

I Shop Therefore I Am reads the 1987 work of Barbara Kruger. So if we are defined by what we own, what does this say about consumers in 2022?

It appears many wanted to continue to enjoy pandemic discoveries such as comfortable footwear, with the luxury e-tailer Yoox reporting that its best-selling shoe of 2022 was the Boston Clog from Birkenstock.

The German brand, founded in 1774, has seen somewhat of a resurgence over the past two years. The once beloved shoes of healthcare workers are now a favourite among celebrities and influencers, with fans including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Sienna Miller.

With prices starting at £90, the online fashion search engine Lyst said searches for the Boston Clog style increased by 593% in the first six months of 2022. This marks the fifth time in two years it has appeared on the Lyst Index. Its taupe suede version was continually sold out, with many appearing for over double the original price on resale platforms.

Meanwhile, both Office and Amazon Fashion Europe reported Crocs as a top seller. At Office, it was the black Crocs with a faux fur lining that performed best. Much like Birkenstock, Crocs were previously popular among hospital and hospitality workers. Founded in 2002, the brand enjoyed renewed interest during the pandemic. They were the second fastest-growing brand in 2022, endorsed by everyone from Stormzy to David Hockney.

Comfort was also trending at Primark, with two loungewear items appearing in its top three products. High sales of the Snuddie – a £16 fleece-lined item Primark describes as “an oversized snuggly hoodie come blanket” – perhaps reflect consumers’ concerns over energy prices. The description also mentions keeping “toasty” and “chills at bay”.

Meanwhile, its seam-free sets, featuring crop tops, shorts and leggings, are very similar to Skims – the hugely sought-after Kardashian-founded brand. Primark prices start from £3.50 for a crop top, compared with £40 at Skims.

Elsewhere, an increased interest in workwear reflects a change in working environments as many returned to the office.

According to property consultancy Remit, the daily average number of employees in England and Wales working from the office hit its highest level since the pandemic in October. In London’s West End, 57% of staff were back at their desks, while numbers were also high in Docklands, home to many financial institutions opposed to employees working from home.

Consumers took a mixed approach to dressing for work, perhaps reflecting a hybrid working situation. Pieces that could be dressed up for office days then styled more casually for working from home or for weekends proved popular. Both M&S and John Lewis reported strong sales across their dress categories.

M&S sold over 400,000 of its tiered dresses ranging from £25 to £45 and available in myriad colourways and prints. With a round neckline and falling mid-calf, on the website it is pictured styled with formal boots, court heels and casual trainers.

John Lewis’ £59 floral printed archive dress was a bestseller in green. It has since been repeated in pink.

Meanwhile, Jigsaw reported strong sales of suiting, with both magenta and velvet two-pieces performing well. A single-breasted black velvet blazer (£278) was in Reiss’ top three selling products.

“Because of the cost of living, people don’t want to spend money on casual pieces. They want investment pieces and things they can wear that make them feel good,” said Jigsaw’s creative director, Jo Sykes.

Its magenta tuxedo suit with satin-trimmed trousers first hit stores in November 2021. That drop sold out in less than four hours. This summer, there was a waiting list of over 1,600 for it to arrive.

Sykes said sales of standout tailoring were up 30% year on year at Jigsaw and were outperforming classic suiting lines: “There’s a whole trend of wearing standout suits from day to night. Customers are also styling the jackets and trousers separately.”

Google has reported that searches for “wide-leg trousers’’ reached their highest recorded level in 2022. This is reflected at M&S, with over 190k sales of its side-striped version. Available in petite, regular and long, spanning sizes 6 to 20 and in a variety of colours including grey and blue, they retail for £39.50.

The bestselling jeans at the luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter proved to be high-rise with a straight cut leg. Versions from brands including Khaite, Citizens of Humanity and Agolde were in the top five.

Zip-front ankle boots from the Row were top sellers at both Net-a-Porter and Matches Fashion. First appearing on the runway in its autumn/winter ’19 collection, the leather boots with a chunky rubber retail for £1,300 are regularly pictured on street style stars.

At the cheaper end of the scale, a pair of £89.99 cleat-sole Chelsea boots appeared in Office’s top sellers, whilst Clarks said it had sold over 1,000 pairs of its £130 Aprilia Chelsea boots in black in November alone. Its £135 lace up Rixle boots were also popular.

Sneaker-wise, various retailers reported Converse, New Balance and Veja as the bestselling brands.

As for bags, there has been a return to shoulder styles, with both Net-a-Porter and MatchesFashion citing the Loewe Puzzle bag as a top performer. Over at John Lewis, the Longchamp Le Pliage (£95) was a top seller. The retailer credits unboxing videos by Gen Z on TikTok (the hashtag has over 7 million views) for renewing interest in the French heritage brand.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Parade

The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today

Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
Robb Report

Bon Voyage? Gucci Just Opened a Luggage-Only Store in Paris

Gucci’s latest store makes having extra baggage look like a good thing. Located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, the Italian luxury label’s first stand-alone luggage store began welcoming shoppers this week. The shop spans 2,900 square feet and offers a complete range of Gucci Valigeria travel and weekend bags. This includes one-of-a-kind steamers and the brand’s newly-launched “Off the Grid” trunks made from regenerated Econyl nylon. An aluminum trolley suitcase, created in collaboration with Italian luxury luggage specialist FPM Milano, also debuted at the store this week alongside a host of stylish travel essentials.  “The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy