Texas Republican trashes $1.7T government spending bill

By David Cohen
POLITICO
 3 days ago
Rep. Pat Fallon said the $1.7 trillion spending bill should have focused more on border issues. | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Rep. Pat Fallon on Sunday deemed the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill approved last week to be "garbage."

Speaking on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures," the Texas Republican said: "It was an absolute piece of garbage, and that’s why I voted not only no, but hell no.”

Despite Fallon's "hell no," the House on Friday voted 225-201 to approve the legislation, mostly along party lines, one day after the Senate voted 68-29 for passage. Both votes came at the tail end of the lame-duck session.



"It's just littered with pork," Fallon said.

On Sunday, he rattled off a series of objections to the measure, particularly a lack of funding for border protection as opposed to money for specific projects he deemed insignificant or worthless, saying the situation at the Southern border was "about 1,000 percent worse than it was under President Trump."

Both Fallon and host Jason Chaffetz, a former Republican member of Congress from Utah, said they did not understand why Republicans in Senate allowed the bill to be taken up. Eighteen Senate Republicans ultimately voted in favor of it, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as did nine House Republicans.

"I am just fundamentally not understanding why the Senate decided to take it up. They didn't have to," Chaffetz said.

"You know, Jason, it boggles the mind," Fallon replied.

Hillman
3d ago

Again I say let's see the Republicans budget and plans for America . Stop spreading division and finger pointing. Stop the obstruction. If they can't show positive and realistic suggestions then we should vote them out until new candidates with a real positive agenda that benefits the American people come forward. Until then they need to shutup. Call them out every time they pull the harmful ays out of their destructive playbook .

cynthia wolken
3d ago

But later they'll take ALL the credit for it just like did with all the infrastructure money their states received from the American Rescue Plan to improve infrastructure.

Terrell Patterson
3d ago

🤔 hmmm, let's take a look! under the trump administration when the Republican party had control of the Senate! thier legislation fill the courts with all "white" right wing judges! let give the biggest tax break to millionaires & billionaires that added over 3 trillion dollars to our national debt! no new or good legislation for middle class & blue collar people! but yet Democrats under Joe Biden, inflation reduction act! chips & science act! pact act for vets! 1st major gun legislation! took out the leader of alqueda! historic job growth! historicly low unemployment! expanded NATO allience! American rescue plan! 1st black woman on the supreme court! infustructer act! oh Republicans what about trumpcare! 2 mo weeks right!😂😂😂😂

POLITICO

