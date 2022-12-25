ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2VH3_0juEVyaL00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota.

They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it’s not the first time they’ve used those descriptions this season or even this month.

Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night’s prime-time slot to stage a memorable rebound against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Like any week, whether you have a great game or the worst game, you’ve got to learn from it, aim to get better and put your best foot forward,” veteran safety Rodney McLeod Jr. said. “We’ve had time to view what happened, how it happened and what we need to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

For the Colts (4-9-1), moving beyond disappointments has been a major challenge all season.

It started with an opening-week tie at Houston and a Week 2 shutout in Jacksonville. Then came the October benching of quarterback Matt Ryan, the November firing of coach Frank Reich and a four-turnover fourth quarter that Dallas used to score 33 points the first weekend in December.

After a late bye, the Colts returned to the field last week only to blow a 33-0 halftime lead and allowing the Vikings to clinch the NFC North with a 39-36 overtime victory.

Now, as the Colts attempt to put those two historically poor performances in the past, interim coach Jeff Saturday has benched Ryan again and demoted him to No. 3 on the depth chart, behind new starter Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger who went 0-2 as the starter earlier this season.

“He knows how to handle it, how to get in and make adjustments with the guys,” Saturday said of Foles. “From his perspective, this is old hat for him and hopefully he’ll have as much success with us as he’s had in other places and lead these guys to a win.”

If any team understands the Colts plight, it might be the Chargers (8-6).

They failed to reach the Super Bowl despite pairing running back LaDainian Tomlinson with quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers for nearly a decade, and their playoff drought hit three years when the rival Raiders won 35-32 in overtime last January in the NFL’s final regular-season game.

Still, Justin Herbert & Co. responded this season with coach Brandon Staley by starting 4-2 only to lose four of the next six.

Now, though, the Chargers (8-6) have won two straight, are No. 6 in the AFC standings and will know before taking the field Monday whether they can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Indy or if they must wait another week.

“It’s the best we have probably played all season,” Staley said, reflecting on the past two games. “There were a couple of performances we had that, I think, were similar but to have them back-to-back against two quality teams, that is what you’re shooting for this time of year.”

To keep it going, Staley knows the Chargers must keep their foot on the accelerator against a reeling team.

Foles will be the Colts’ third starter this season and Saturday hasn’t said who will replace the injured Jonathan Taylor (ankle), the 2021 NFL rushing champ, in the lineup for the final three games.

Indy’s usually strong defense has been unable to protect late leads in three of the past four games, all losses, and a win would help it throw the two most forgettable games into the trash heap.

Indy was here once before, in 1997, when it blew a 26-point lead at Buffalo and lost 37-35 in overtime. The Colts lost their next six and wound up getting the No. 1 overall draft pick, which they used on Peyton Manning.

And though the draft stakes aren’t that high this time around, Staley knows what to expect Monday night — a hungry team with something to prove.

“We’re going to be prepared for their best,” he said. “All you have to do is watch the game film and watch them compete every time they play. Their guys play extremely hard, and they have a lot of good players. We’re expecting a really tough game.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
The Associated Press

Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Banged-up Titans have nothing at stake but health vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have absolutely nothing on the line Thursday night except pride and the chance to build some momentum by snapping a five-game skid. Getting as healthy as possible for their regular-season finale in Jacksonville (7-8) with the AFC South title on the line matters much more. The Titans (7-8) are fighting for their fourth straight playoff berth because of the franchise’s longest skid since 2015 after a 19-14 loss to the NFL’s worst team in Houston. Now they face a quick turnaround hosting Dallas (11-4) with the Cowboys needing to win out to win the NFC East. As much as coach Mike Vrabel might want to rest every starter and treat this as an exhibition, he also has the NFL’s most banged-up team having used a league-high 82 players. That comes a year after setting the league record with 91 players in a non-strike season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Irsay addresses Rooney Rule criticism for Jeff Saturday hire

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay faced a lot of criticism after he fired Frank Reich and named Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. One of the knocks against him was that he chose a coach with zero experience without interviewing any minority candidates. Irsay says everything came together so quickly that there was no... The post Jim Irsay addresses Rooney Rule criticism for Jeff Saturday hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Purdy's ascension no longer a surprise for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Brock Purdy stepped in as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, his early success was initially seen as a surprise. Now that the last pick in this year’s draft has kept up that level of play for three straight starts, it’s becoming expected. Purdy joined some illustrious company with his third straight winning start with two touchdown passes, leading the 49ers to their eighth straight win in a 37-20 victory over Washington on Saturday. Purdy’s play has ensured that the surging Niners (11-4) have shown no signs of slowing down after turning the offense over to their third-string quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video

An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already lean Hardman to lose weight he’s had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance. “As the week went on,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of last week, “he got a bit tired and sore, and I think that was good. He worked his way through what he needed to get through, and now it’s a matter of getting him through a game. “I presume,” Reid said, “unless there’s a setback that he’ll be there.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Nix leads No. 15 Oregon to Holiday Bowl win vs. Tar Heels

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl emerged from a two-year pandemic hiatus with a new home and the same reputation for thrilling finishes. Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur

HOUSTON (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty. After the game, which Ole Miss lost 42-25, Kiffin said that the penalty should have actually been on Texas Tech’s Dimitri Moore, who is No. 11 for the Red Raiders, instead of Watkins, who wears No. 11 for Ole Miss. “They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn’t in the fight, it was their 11 that was fighting 71 (Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams) and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy,” Kiffin said.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
The Associated Press

James and the Lakers visit the Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He’s ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia built RB depth as plan for run at repeat CFP title

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s plan for a deep running back corps was based on more than making it through a 12-game regular season. Smart wanted his backs to be fresh for the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Bulldogs will take a group of four running backs, led by Kenny McIntosh, into the Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday. McIntosh has started 12 games for Georgia (13-0) and leads the Bulldogs with 709 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. At times, however, it’s difficult to distinguish the senior’s hold on the No. 1 role because Daijun Edwards is a close second, with 681 yards and eight touchdowns. Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson have combined for more than 800 rushing yards and eight scores. That depth gives the defending national champion Bulldogs a strong running complement to quarterback Stetson Bennett’s passing game.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who needed a favor: Would Rosburg come to Denver to handle game management duties for Nathaniel Hackett, who had stumbled through his first two games as the Broncos’ coach? Rosburg accepted the offer and the challenge, setting in motion an unimaginable journey that led to an even bigger request from Paton this week. Several years after giving up his dream of ever becoming a head coach, the 67-year-old special teams sage was asked to lead the Broncos over the final two weeks of the season following Hackett’s dismissal Monday when defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero passed on the opportunity so he could continue running the defense.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Williams, Miller help LSU top No. 9 Arkansas 60-57

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams made a key steal and Adam Miller sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to lead LSU to a 60-57 victory over No. 9 Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Tigers (12-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) got a spinning layup from Trae Hannibal to go ahead 58-55 with 32 seconds remaining. A layup by Anthony Black after his offensive rebound got the Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) within one once again. Arkansas had a chance to pull out the victory when Makhi Mitchell blocked Derek Fountain’s shot with about eight seconds left. But Williams stripped the ball from Black as he drove to the basket. Miller was fouled and made two foul shots. “The players deserve a lot of credit,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “We improved in our mental toughness tonight. We’re such a work in progress. We’re just trying to get better every day. But the goal is to win while doing that. I hope this is something we can build on.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy