Clinton's Purina factory is getting another $110 million investment
CLINTON, Iowa — Just months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, Clinton's Nestle Purina PetCare factory will receive an additional $110 million investment, according to a news release. The $110 million will be used to add a planned expansion for automated warehousing technology in the Clinton factory. The...
MyStateline.com
Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Council Approves Contracts and such, for Infrastructure Scheduled for Spring. Work Includes a New Road and Improvement on the Southwest Side
For most communities, construction and other infrastructure work comes to a halt during the winter months due to the weather and the time of year. This is the time for the city government to make sure everything is ready for the spring so their crews can jump right back into their work.
How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free
Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
Snow plow driver helps clear out Quad Cities businesses' parking lots
MOLINE, Ill. — After being called in Christmas night, snow plow and salt drivers helped clear out local business parking lots, including one specific company driver who had to make quite the commute. The Green Thumbers, out of Davenport, got the call to action, and helped plow 45 Quad...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Beloved Galena store expanding; Dubuque eatery to remain open; Dubuque bar gets new name, owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Galena, Ill., and Dubuque. A staple downtown...
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
Mendota Reporter
FOP Starved Rock Lodge serves local officers
LaSALLE – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Starved Rock Lodge 338 was officially organized on Nov. 22, and offers advocacy, support and fraternal benefits for active duty and retired law enforcement officers in the LaSalle and Bureau county areas. “We are pleased and honored to be part...
us1049quadcities.com
Popular Rock Island Brewery Closing At The Start Of The New Year
Business owners are still struggling to find people to work, including businesses in the Quad Cities. A popular brewery in the District of Rock Island announced that it will be closing its door at the start of 2023 due to staffing shortages and other issues. The only "silver lining" is that the owners don't know if this is a permanent or temporary decision.
WSPY NEWS
Ottawa man gets prison time for role in Capitol riot
An Ottawa man has been sentenced to a year and half in prison for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots in 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty in September to interfering with law enforcement. He was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in the District of Columbia.
WQAD
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
In Buffalo, the dead were found in cars, homes and snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time after 911 calls.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee and Ogle Officials Warn of Ice Jams and Possible Flooding Along Rock River
The Ogle and Lee County Officials say the river gauge in Byron has provided a significant water level increase in a short time, indicating potential ice jams. Residents along the river should be prepared for possible flooding.
aroundptown.com
Hillsdale Collectors’ Auction January 8th (ad)
Sunday, Jan. 8 Doors open at 8:30. Auction at 10. TO BE HELD AT THE ALL-NEW FACILITY PAT’S AUCTION HOUSE. Bob Bowling & others will sell a JD toy collection, M&M promo/toy collection, costume jewelry (some higher end), elephant figurine collection, sports card collection plus much more. Food & restroom on site. No reserves, no premiums, no staff bidding.
KWQC
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Humane Society is over capacity
The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
KWQC
East Moline man sentanced to federal prison for possession of firearm
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Devin Michael Lovgren, 28, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He...
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
KWQC
Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday. According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m. It was determined...
