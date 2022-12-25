ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

WQAD

Clinton's Purina factory is getting another $110 million investment

CLINTON, Iowa — Just months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, Clinton's Nestle Purina PetCare factory will receive an additional $110 million investment, according to a news release. The $110 million will be used to add a planned expansion for automated warehousing technology in the Clinton factory. The...
CLINTON, IA
MyStateline.com

Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons

The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sioux City Journal

Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark

In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free

Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
CLINTON, IA
wvik.org

Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week

Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
EAST MOLINE, IL
Mendota Reporter

FOP Starved Rock Lodge serves local officers

LaSALLE – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Starved Rock Lodge 338 was officially organized on Nov. 22, and offers advocacy, support and fraternal benefits for active duty and retired law enforcement officers in the LaSalle and Bureau county areas. “We are pleased and honored to be part...
LASALLE, IL
us1049quadcities.com

Popular Rock Island Brewery Closing At The Start Of The New Year

Business owners are still struggling to find people to work, including businesses in the Quad Cities. A popular brewery in the District of Rock Island announced that it will be closing its door at the start of 2023 due to staffing shortages and other issues. The only "silver lining" is that the owners don't know if this is a permanent or temporary decision.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WSPY NEWS

Ottawa man gets prison time for role in Capitol riot

An Ottawa man has been sentenced to a year and half in prison for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots in 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty in September to interfering with law enforcement. He was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in the District of Columbia.
OTTAWA, IL
aroundptown.com

KWQC

Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing

Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Scott County Humane Society is over capacity

The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday. According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m. It was determined...
MOLINE, IL

