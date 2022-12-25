Read full article on original website
Related
Road-weary N.J. drivers have the 3rd longest commutes in nation. Pa. not far behind.
New Jersey drivers know all too well the frustration of an unending stretch of stationary red taillights on what should be a 65 mph highway. From the Parkway to the Turnpike and all major highways in between, long commute times are a part of life in the most densely populated state in the nation.
Bethlehem employer among 10 that had the largest layoffs in 2022 in Pa.
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
‘Historic’ spending on Lehigh Valley midterms as 2 winners tabs exceeded $1M | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Lehigh Valley weather: Christmas Eve sets records. Christmas Day won’t.
By the standard of average temperature, Christmas Eve 2022 was the coldest Dec. 24 on record in the Lehigh Valley. The previous record low average temperature in the past 100 years for the date around here was 9.5 degrees in 1983. Saturday’s average temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 8 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.
Pa. needs advisory committee on employment that includes individuals with disabilities | Letter
I have been following Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s appointments to the transition advisory committees. As a former Employment First Oversight Commissioner, appointments to the Human Services Advisory Committee demonstrates the new administration’s commitment to the ID/A community. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the employment of persons with...
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
I’m a ‘Class C’ beneficiary. Will I have to pay inheritance tax?
Q. Is the $25,000 inheritance tax exclusion for each beneficiary or for all those in Class C?. A. Let’s go over how the New Jersey inheritance tax works.
My sister is giving me $40K. Do I need to pay a gift tax?
Q. My sister, who lives in Pennsylvania, is gifting me $40,000 in 2023. Do I need to pay gift tax on this money?. A. That’s a very generous gift from your sister.
One person airlifted from scene of Slate Belt crash, authorities say
One person was airlifted from the scene of a serious crash in Upper Mount Bethel Tuesday night, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police of Belfast responded to the scene around 6:23 p.m. near 1449 Valley View Drive along Route 191. Authorities said only one person was involved in the incident and...
Taking a look at the holiday wrestling tournaments
The lehighvalleylive region hosts three of the most storied scholastic wrestling holiday tournaments in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Warren Hills, Bethlehem Catholic and Liberty host the trio of area events. Below is what you need to know about each event, as well as where traveling area teams will be...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $201 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 17-41-47-60-61,...
Forks Twp. man allegedly pulls gun on 7-Eleven clerk he knew
A Forks Township man is accused of pulling a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk in Northampton County, and then fleeing on an electric bicycle. Isaiah Lamar Walker, of the 4200 block of Shadowstone Drive in the township, wasn’t trying to rob the store, Upper Nazareth Township police said. Walker knew the victim and pulled out a gun during an argument with her, police said.
The 2022 lehighvalleylive.com All-Area Boys Soccer Team
2022 was a great season for boys soccer teams in the Lehigh Valley. Two of the four state champions in in Pennsylvania hail from the Lehigh Valley, and another reached the state semifinals, while Voorhees reached its first sectional final since 2006 in New Jersey. All that success made finalizing...
Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband in N.J.
A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
These boys basketball players gave the gift of scoring
These boys basketball players entered the Christmas break with strong scoring performances. Here are standout efforts from local Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, Colonial League and New Jersey programs. Note: Executive Education players are included in the Colonial League category.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0