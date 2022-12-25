ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant

ATLANTA - After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home. Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
11Alive

How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on

ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
