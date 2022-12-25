Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Passengers at Atlanta airport frustrated over Southwest cancellations
Southwest scrubbed 2,500 flights for Wednesday and nearly 1,400 for Thursday as the airline tried to restore order to its mangled schedule. At Hartsfield-Jackson, hundreds of bags sit unclaimed.
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant
ATLANTA - After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home. Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
Instead of jingle bells or the crackle of a warm fire, Monica Lee was abruptly awoken Christmas Eve morning by a blaring...
Crews spotted working to extinguish fire at Walmart along Howell Mill Road
ATLANTA — Crews were spotted working to extinguish a fire at a Walmart along Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta Wednesday night. It happened at the Walmart at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW. At this time, it's not clear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt. Employees...
Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′
Never let it be said Atlantans don’t love a good mind-body exercise. After all, we drive I-285 daily....
Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments
ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend. Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their...
Peach Drop 2022 | Ways to get to Underground Atlanta, performances
After three years, Georgians will gather in Underground Atlanta once again as an 800 pound peach falls from a 138-foot tower, bringing in the new year. The event is a Southeastern staple, bringing people from all over the state to Atlanta. Mayor Andre Dickens will host this year's, Peach Drop.
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on
ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
Delta flight from Atlanta to California diverted due to possible engine issue, they say
ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to California was diverted Monday morning due to a "possible engine issue," a spokesperson for the company said. Delta flight 356 was on its way to Sacramento when the crew received word about the issue. That's when they decided to divert to Nashville "where the aircraft landed without incident," the spokesperson said.
Burst pipe disrupts MARTA train service at Civic Center | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Southwest Airlines operations melt down, Delta in recovery mode
A meltdown of Southwest Airlines operations and hundreds of Delta flight cancellations made for a harrowing Christmas travel period.
Water leak causes temporary gate closure at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A water leak at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused the temporary closure of a gateway on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the airport, a water leak in the ceiling above gate E34 caused the temporary closure. Crews are working to repair the leak and...
'We are just as frustrated' | Southwest flight attendant says crew members stranded along with passengers
ATLANTA — An operational meltdown within Southwest Airlines has left tens of thousands of passengers and crew members stranded across the country. On Tuesday, for the second day in a row, the airline canceled thousands of flights. On Monday, Southwest canceled 2,909 flights across the country. On Tuesday, that...
2 children rescued after falling into partially frozen Cobb lake
Two children were rescued after falling into a Cobb County lake Wednesday evening, fire officials said....
2 teens pulled from partially frozen lake during water rescue in Kennesaw, officials say
KENNESAW, Ga. — Two teens were pulled from a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw during a water rescue Wednesday evening. Cobb County Fire said the teens were on the lake, near Ellison Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, when they both fell into the water. A Kennesaw Police Department officer was...
LIVE UPDATES: Gov. extends State of Emergency ahead of winter weather
ATLANTA, Ga. — People all over metro Atlanta are waking up on the day after Christmas to burst pipes. Bitter cold over the weekend is continuing into Monday, with temperatures only expected to reach the low 40s. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said there is the potential...
