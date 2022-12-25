ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day

Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Crash closes both lanes of OK-9 near Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision. The incident took place around 11 a.m. just east of Anadarko on OK-9 and CS 2700 and blocked both east and westbound lanes until 11:30 a.m. According...
ANADARKO, OK
News On 6

Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans continue to deal with water issues after brutal cold front

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tons of people in Oklahoma City and across the state are still dealing with water issues after the brutal cold front. Broken pipes and flooding have forced some people out of their homes. A lane of Northwest 23rd Street was blocked because of a crash that was caused by ice from when a water main broke and froze in the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
TECUMSEH, OK
blackchronicle.com

Two suspects arrested in deadly OKC motel shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, with help from the Oklahoma City Police Department, has made two arrests in connection to a homicide at a motel. Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, were arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. The two were...
