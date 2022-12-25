Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Two people rescued from burning Oklahoma City home
Two people are recovering after being rescued from a house fire on Tuesday evening.,
KOCO
Traffic clears after crash on northbound Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Traffic has cleared back up after a crash caused a backup along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. First responders were at the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Southeast 15th Street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that the incident was a non-injury collision.
News On 6
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
KOCO
Oklahoma City firefighters respond to two structure fires blocks apart
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews responded to two separate structure fires, just a few blocks apart, on Christmas Eve. The fires occurred near Classen and NW 10th Street, as well as W Reno and S Western avenues. As the Oklahoma City Fire Department was responding to the...
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
News On 6
New Video Captures Damage After Water Break At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
New video captured the devastation left behind after a water pipe break on Saturday flooded the Classen luxury apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters say the break is just one of the dozens that occurred across the city after temps dropped well below freezing. According to firefighters, they were...
1 dead in OKC mobile house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
City of OKC asks residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve
The City of OKC is asking residents to avoid calling 9-1-1 on New Year's Eve regarding illegal fireworks.
News On 6
Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day
Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
Police investigating body found in drainage ditch
Officials are investigating after a person's body was found in a drainage ditch in Oklahoma City.
OHP: 60-year-old killed in Okfuskee Co. crash
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Oklahoman.
kswo.com
Crash closes both lanes of OK-9 near Anadarko
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision. The incident took place around 11 a.m. just east of Anadarko on OK-9 and CS 2700 and blocked both east and westbound lanes until 11:30 a.m. According...
News On 6
Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
KOCO
Oklahomans continue to deal with water issues after brutal cold front
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tons of people in Oklahoma City and across the state are still dealing with water issues after the brutal cold front. Broken pipes and flooding have forced some people out of their homes. A lane of Northwest 23rd Street was blocked because of a crash that was caused by ice from when a water main broke and froze in the street.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
Oklahoma City Firefighters Rescue Dog From Frozen Lake
The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a pup from a frozen lake Saturday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a man standing on the ice with a rope attached to the dog that had fallen through the ice. Crews used a nearby paddle boat to bring the dog...
Latest homicide victim found in OKC ditch on Christmas Eve
Oklahoma City's latest homicide victim's body was found in a drainage ditch in the dark-morning hours of Christmas Eve. The post Latest homicide victim found in OKC ditch on Christmas Eve appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTUL
Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
blackchronicle.com
Two suspects arrested in deadly OKC motel shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, with help from the Oklahoma City Police Department, has made two arrests in connection to a homicide at a motel. Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, were arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. The two were...
Comments / 0