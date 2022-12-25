ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.9 KROC

Young Minnesota Man Reported Missing Found Dead

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The search for a missing Stillwater man has been called off after authorities located him deceased. The BCA announced the identification and discovery of the body of 20-year-old George Musser Sunday night. He was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
STILLWATER, MN
106.9 KROC

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Murder Investigation Underway After Fatal Minneapolis Afternoon Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary statement from police says officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of 24th St. East and Nicollet Ave. South around 12:45 p.m. The gunshot victim was found on a sidewalk and died of his wound at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
106.9 KROC

So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?

If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy