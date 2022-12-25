ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
brytfmonline.com

The ball – the badge on the lapel of Ivic and the pressure on Quinito (FC Porto)

After the successes with Pedroto and Artur Jorge, the bar at FC Porto was very high. Bento da Costa tore past the past and picked Tomislav Ivic, a Croatian with an easy smile who already has an international approach and could represent a new era at the club, without falling into the web of comparisons with his predecessors.
The Associated Press

Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup

PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Yardbarker

Not just Zidane, Brazil is targeting two other Juventus managerial targets

Juventus is set to miss out on making Zinedine Zidane their next manager because the Frenchman is on Brazil’s shortlist to become the next national team coach. Tite left the role after they failed to win the World Cup and they need a new man for the job, but Zidane is not the only coach on their radar.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority

Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Yardbarker

Rabiot stirs controversy with his remarks over France teammate Mbappé

Earlier this month, France came extremely close to successfully defending their crown, but fell just short following penalty shootouts in what was a thrilling World Cup final against Argentina. While Lionel Messi had stolen the show, it was his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who kept dragging Les Bleus back...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid ready to ramp up their interest in Manchester United star

Real Madrid are ready to ramp up their interest in Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho. Garnacho is set to leave the club at the end of the season if Manchester United fail to agree a new deal with the Argentinian. The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, popping up with vital goals and impressive performances.
Yardbarker

Chelsea leading the chase for 23-year-old Arsenal target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. According to journalist Gaston Edul , Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder. Apparently, the Blues are leading the chase for the Brighton midfielder and it will be interesting to see...

