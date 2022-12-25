Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
SB Nation
Chelsea offer ‘in excess of’ €127m to Benfica for Enzo Fernández — reports
Enzo Fernández went to the World Cup in Qatar a relative unknown. He left with not only the World Cup trophy, but with the Young Player Award as well. And now, he’s got all of Europe’s moneyed clubs lining up at his door, ready to whisk him away from Benfica for untold millions.
Newcastle want to sign Chelsea's Jorginho, as Blues seek younger squad
Newcastle United could move to acquire Chelsea stalwart Jorginho this month, before his contract at Stamford Bridge elapses in the summer.
brytfmonline.com
The ball – the badge on the lapel of Ivic and the pressure on Quinito (FC Porto)
After the successes with Pedroto and Artur Jorge, the bar at FC Porto was very high. Bento da Costa tore past the past and picked Tomislav Ivic, a Croatian with an easy smile who already has an international approach and could represent a new era at the club, without falling into the web of comparisons with his predecessors.
Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez follows Angel Di Maria in getting a commemorative World Cup tattoo
Martinez's artwork depicts the iconic trophy below three stars marking each of Argentina's triumphs in the competition, with a phrase below that reads: 'May passion lead you to glory.'
Cristiano Ronaldo slammed as ‘arrogant and cumbersome’ by Fabio Capello for Portugal showing at World Cup
FORMER England manager Fabio Capello has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo "arrogant and cumbersome" after his poor World Cup showing. The 37-year-old captained Portugal as they crashed out to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo left the pitch in tears, topping off a disastrous period for him after having his contract ripped up...
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future
Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Not just Zidane, Brazil is targeting two other Juventus managerial targets
Juventus is set to miss out on making Zinedine Zidane their next manager because the Frenchman is on Brazil’s shortlist to become the next national team coach. Tite left the role after they failed to win the World Cup and they need a new man for the job, but Zidane is not the only coach on their radar.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority
Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Yardbarker
Rabiot stirs controversy with his remarks over France teammate Mbappé
Earlier this month, France came extremely close to successfully defending their crown, but fell just short following penalty shootouts in what was a thrilling World Cup final against Argentina. While Lionel Messi had stolen the show, it was his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who kept dragging Les Bleus back...
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: French Press Reveals Who Replaces Messi in PSG’s Starting XI vs. Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain will resume its 2022-23 Ligue 1 season when they face Strasbourg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. However, the French giants will take the pitch without Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old is still on vacation after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will not return...
game-news24.com
Money isn’t a key: The world’s richest club relegated to the second division
Guangzhou football club – previously called Evergrande – relegated to the second division of China. The former top team hasn’t won for twenty games in the long run. The Guangzhou players earned the last three points in August 2021 on a visit with Shenzhen (4:1). Guangzhou lost...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
The bed where Lionel Messi slept during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to become a public exhibit. While many national teams opted to stay in luxury hotels during the World Cup, Argentina's players set up camp in student halls at Qatar University. Lionel Messi was housed...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid ready to ramp up their interest in Manchester United star
Real Madrid are ready to ramp up their interest in Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho. Garnacho is set to leave the club at the end of the season if Manchester United fail to agree a new deal with the Argentinian. The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, popping up with vital goals and impressive performances.
Yardbarker
Chelsea leading the chase for 23-year-old Arsenal target
Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. According to journalist Gaston Edul , Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder. Apparently, the Blues are leading the chase for the Brighton midfielder and it will be interesting to see...
