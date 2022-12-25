ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos owner reveals Russell Wilson future

It’s no secret that this has been a rough season for star quarterback Russell Wilson after joining the Denver Broncos during the offseason. He’s had what is without a doubt the worst season of his entire NFL career and has led the Broncos to an atrocious on-field product as the team has by far the worst offense in the league. But it appears that the team is still committed to him, even after a very public sideline altercation.
DENVER, CO
The Big Lead

Three Replacements For Nathaniel Hackett as Broncos Head Coach

Christmas Day was the final straw. The Denver Broncos, the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, got trounced by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, while most of the country ate their holiday dinners. One day later, the team pulled the plug on the Nathaniel Hackett experience and announced they'd fired the rookie head coach. We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em In a vacuum it is shocking that a first-time head coach would get canned before the end of his first season at the helm. But...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 candidates for Broncos coach opening

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are once again looking for a new coach. Denver has fired Nathaniel Hackett before his first season as head coach even concluded, meaning the Broncos are searching for a head coach. This time, though, the search is expected to look different. Last year, following Vic...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Why Russell Wilson isn’t scared after brutal outing for Broncos vs. Rams on Christmas

The Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom so many times this season, you’d think they were in a bottomless pit. Russell Wilson’s arrival has gone wrong in every possible way. The latest in their embarrassing season is a 51-17 loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. After the Broncos game, though, Russell Wilson remained positive about coming out of this rut, per Mike Klis.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos

Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended

The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
The Comeback

Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly has a suggestion for who can solve the franchise’s quarterback woes…Chad Kelly! The former Ole Miss star, who served as a backup quarterback for the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts this past season, responded to a Twitter question about who people would like to see as the Broncos quarterback: Read more... The post Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement

A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job

Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
The Comeback

Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude

The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time

It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

ESPN Insider Floats Potential Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, many teams are already in the starting stages of prepping for the 2023 offseason. And one offseason move being floated would be a real blockbuster. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral

The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon. They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach. After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Broncos seem to commit to keeping G.M. George Paton, with one caveat

With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson?. Is General Manager George Paton safe?. The statement issued...
DENVER, CO
