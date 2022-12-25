Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Sixteenth annual community Christmas dinner a ringing success
This year’s 16th annual free Christmas dinner for the Perry community and surrounding towns served a record number of diners for the second consecutive year, organizers said Tuesday. Some 420 people were fed on Christmas Day, including 166 home-delivered meals. About $1,700 in cash and food donations were also...
Ankeny police said missing older adult is found safe
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Editor's note: The video above is from when Janssen was reported missing. UPDATE: Ankeny police said John Janssen was found safely and reunited...
kmaland.com
Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes
(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
KCCI.com
A state veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
KCCI.com
Creston Food Shelf manager says pantry doesn’t want funds from calendar featuring mayor
CRESTON, Iowa — The organizers of a'Father Figures' calendar in Creston, which featured a partially nude photo of the mayor of Creston, wanted to give some of the calendar profits to a local food pantry. The calendar caused controversy, but also generated dozens of sales. Now, in a statement...
kniakrls.com
Rollover North of Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Fire, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Knoxville Police Department and possibly other agencies were paged to the scene of a rollover on Highway 14 and Kennedy at approximately 10:45 am. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that two were transported to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics with no apparent life-threatening injuries.
theperrynews.com
Lewis F. Atkins of Jamaica
Funeral services for Lewis F. Atkins, 82, of Jamaica will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Lewis died Dec. 25, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Homes’ Eden Acres campus in Perry, Iowa. Lewis is survived by his children, Ron Nelson...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
theperrynews.com
Ankeny woman allegedly assaults West Des Moines man with knife
An Ankeny woman was arrested in West Des Moines early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting the father of her child with a knife. Kristina Alica Hanna, 21, of 3305 Northwest Buckingham Lane, Ankeny, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-use or display of a weapon. The incident began about 12:15 a.m....
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Iskiel Eskiel Hallucky, 35, of 3307 McKinley St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault with injuries in the 300 block of Seventh Street. The case is under investigation.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested in alleged Christmas assault
A Perry man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting the mother of his child. Iskiel Eskiel Hallucky, 35, of 3307 McKinley St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of McKinley Street, where...
Creston man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 28-year-old Darren Mccay Wilker on Monday at his residence for two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault. Wilker was taken to the Union County Jail where he was later released after seeing the Magistrate.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/27/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 15 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO VEHICLE INSPECTIONS, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE RESCUE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPT AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
Teen shot dead after de-escaltion efforts fail with Des Moines police
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed by police after de-escalation efforts failed early Monday morning. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, Des Moines Police Department patrol officersresponded to 400 E. McKinley Avenue to investigate a report of a domestic dispute involving aweapon. Caller reported that a 16-year-old, male, relative was armed […]
theperrynews.com
Urbandale man arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
An Urbandale man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in their apartment. Kyle Cleon Coleman, 31, of 4420 142nd St., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 6 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of 142nd Street, where Coleman...
Passengers at Des Moines airport get creative as Southwest flight cancelations create chaos
DES MOINES, Iowa — Holiday horror. “Kids were crying at the airport,” said Mike Patel as he waited on luggage to arrive inside the Des Moines International Airport Tuesday afternoon. Southwest Airlines continues its surge of flight cancelations. “Our flight got delayed and delayed delayed,” said Kelly Main who resides in Mount Ayr, Iowa. He […]
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
