The Rock Further Fuels MCU Rumors By Sharing Birthday Tribute to Stan Lee
The Rock has been having a pretty eventful last few months after the unsuccessful release of his latest blockbuster, Black Adam. The film was released to abysmal reviews and did very poorly at the box office, even though those behind the scenes of the film would argue otherwise. The Rock would remain fairly silent on Twitter due to Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a course correction for DC Studios and has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the company. He would then break his silence on the changes and announce his exit as Black Adam, changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe. Now, The Rock is adding fuel to the fire that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently made a post on Twitter that celebrated the birthday of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee's birthday. You can check out the post below.
Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Featured a Well-Known Actor in a Surprising Role
Even with an all-star cast assembled for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson was still able to sneak in a surprising role for Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The new Knives Out brought back Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc to help solve another murder mystery, set on an island owned by a billionaire played by Ed Norton. One of the many extravagant displays of wealth on the island was an hourly dong, which would sound periodically throughout Glass Onion. Instead of the dong being a simple sound effect, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was recruited to be the "hourly dong."
Ghost Rider Fan Art Turns Keanu Reeves Into the MCU’s Spirit of Vengeance
Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Constantine for DC Studios in a sequel that will be helmed by Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film. There has been plenty of chances over at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, after James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as the co-CEOs, and it's likely that the Constantine sequel has been shelved in favor of their new plans. So, it would seem that Reeves would have some spare time for another comic book adaptation. Some fans think that the actor would be the perfect person to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one fan even took the liberty of creating a new design that shows how he could look as the Spirit of Vengeance.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on the Ridiculously Long Episode Count for Disney+ Reboot
Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, and will set a record of the longest series produced by Marvel Studios. At a whopping 18 episodes, the duration of Born Again Season One is double that of the next largest live-action show from the House of Ideas. That episode count is entirely by design as the series will dive into the professional career of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he works as a top lawyer in Hell's Kitchen.
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Compared to the Original
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived in theaters after more than a decade, and is on its way to surpass expectations in many ways, but how does its box office compare to the original movie? While the sequel film continues to play well overseas, it always had a high bar to clear since the first remains the highest grossing movie of all-time, not to mention the cost associated with the follow-up. Knowing that the zeroes on the box office totals need to be substantial, we've taken a look at the hard box office data between the movies, and noticed some interesting patterns.
James Cameron Teases Bad News for Future Avatar Sequels
20th Century Studios has finally released the highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's blockbuster hit Avatar, and it is an absolute hit. Avatar: The Way of Water has already won big with critics and fans alike getting a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore. It's also making bank at the box office, as it recently crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it looks like the third film might be safe after director James Cameron's recent comments. Cameron has been in high spirits during the press run for The Way of Water, but now it seems that he may have hinted at some possible bad news for the future of the franchise. During a recent interview with The Wrap, the director revealed that the Avatar sequels may be released a lot slower than fans expected.
Blue's Clues Star Steve Burns Reunites With Make-A-Wish Patient After 22 Years
Steve Burns may no longer be the star of Blue's Clues, but that doesn't mean some of the people he's interacted with have forgotten about him. A cancer survivor is recalling how his recent interaction with Blue's Clues' Steve Burns comes 22 years after they originally met. Burns starred alongside Josh Dela Cruz in Paramount+'s live-action Blue's Big City Adventure movie, which was released on the streaming platform on November 18th. As for the actor's reunion with cancer survivor Brandon Ragland, that took place at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con.
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
The Return of Superman's Secret Identity Leads to the Death of a Major DC Character
Superman and Jonathan Kent's secret identities have been restored... but at the cost of another character's life. DC has some big plans for its Superman line of comics, starting with today's release of Action Comics #1050. With the Man of Steel back on Earth after his adventures on Mongul's Warworld, Clark Kent can now fight alongside his son Jon Kent, who took up the Superman mantle in his father's stead. Part of DC's Superman relaunch involves giving Clark and Jon Kent their secret identities back, and a preview of Action Comics #1050 teased how Lex Luthor and Manchester Black may have a role in it happening.
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score
On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Falls Short on Top 10 List With New Season Debut
One fan-favorite Netflix series is falling short on the Top 10 list. The new season debut of Emily in Paris has to be raising some eyebrows for the streamer. It opened behind Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in the rankings. A nice showing for a program that has a bit of a reputation for being an acquired taste. Netflix has thrown its full weight behind the series despite some other shows not getting the love that fans feel like they deserve. These days it's good to be a Wednesday fan or one of the Emily devotees. But, when it comes to programs like Warrior Nun, there is no development on what's next.
The Hangover Star Had Anxiety After Film's Success
While Ed Helms was already a well-known figure thanks to The Office and The Daily Show, the actor's fame reached a new level thanks to The Hangover. Helms starred in the 2009 film alongside Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis and the film became wildly popular — it was highest grossing R-rated comedy at the domestic box office that year — and launched a trilogy as well. But for Helms, it also gave him a great deal of anxiety about his career after it unleashed what he called "a tornado of fame."
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Charlie Cox's New Netflix Series Is Climbing the Top 10 Charts
While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil for this upcoming Disney+ series, the actor's new TV series has just premiered on Netflix and is already climbing the charts. Titled Treason, and created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, the MCU star leads the limited series as an MI6 agent whose ties to a Russian spy (fellow Marvel star Olga Kurylenko aka Black Widow's Taskmaster) land him in hot water. The five episode series just premiered on Monday and is currently sitting at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, but it's worth noting that everything ahead of it have been HUGE titles like Emily in Paris and Wednesday, putting Treason in a decent spot.
M3GAN Producer Addresses Whether We'll Get a Sequel
Blumhouse Productions is getting ready to release horror's next big doll movie with M3gan and the future of the franchise is already being discussed in the press. First, the Director of M3Gan Gerard Johnstone discussed the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. Now it seems that one of the producers of the film is already discussing the idea of a sequel. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Blum answered whether or not M3gan sequel talks are happening.
Could She-Hulk Appear in Captain America: New World Order?
2022 brought a lot of new additions into the ever-evolving tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both in terms of projects that were released, and projects that will soon be in the pipeline. For many, one of the year's breakout stars was Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), who debuted in her own nine-episode Disney+ series earlier this year. At the time of this writing, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has not been renewed for a second season, and it is not confirmed where Jen will be appearing next within the MCU. But looking at projects that are still on the horizon, one possibility springs up — 2024's Captain America: New World Order.
Uncle From Another World Struck by Another COVID Delay
Uncle From Another World is a fresh take on the Isekai genre, hilariously taking a Sega-obsessed Otaku and placing him in a magical world where he discovers some wild supernatural abilities in the process. The series has, unfortunately, seen some major delays thanks to COVID-19 and it seems that the virus is once again throwing a monkey wrench into the Isekai completing its first season. Hopefully, there are more hilarious hijinks for uncle and his nephew in the not-too-distant future.
