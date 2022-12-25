ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas morning fire heavily damages Lee’s Summit home

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Residents of a Lee’s Summit home managed to escape a fire early Sunday morning, but the home was heavily damaged.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of NE Bristol Drive around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the front and side of the home. Firefighters confirmed the residents were out of the home and began attacking the fire defensively.

The fire was under control at 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the victims.

