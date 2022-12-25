ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says

Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released this month by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders. The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement […] The post Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
LOUISIANA STATE
JC Post

How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
LOUISIANA STATE
JC Post

🎥President Biden urges unity in Christmas address

WASHINGTON—President Biden delivered a Christmas address to the nation. Click below to watch or read the transcript below the video. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. “How silently, how silently, the wondrous Gift is given.”. There is a certain stillness at the center of the Christmas story. A silent night...
JC Post

Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list

NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon.
MARYLAND STATE
Markets Insider

Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko is fighting on the front line to defend Ukraine – here's how investing legends Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio inspired the head of his $100 million family office

Heavyweight boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko returned to Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion. Insider spoke to Kostya Kovalchuk, the investing chief of Klitschko's $100 million family office. Kovalchuk listed Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and Terry Smith as three of his biggest influences. Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko won more heavyweight title bouts...
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2022's top U.S. religion news story? The fall of Roe v. Wade | Terry Mattingly

In the years before Roe v. Wade, one of America's largest Christian flocks struggled to find a way to condemn abortion while also opposing bans on abortion. A 1971 resolution said: "Some advocate that there be no abortion legislation, thus making the decision a purely private matter between a woman and her doctor" while others "advocate no legal abortion," permitting it "only if the life of the mother is threatened." Thus, it backed legislation allowing "abortion under...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy