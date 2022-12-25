Read full article on original website
Christmas: House OKs $1.7 trillion spending bill; $45 billion for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines,...
Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says
Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released this month by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders. The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement […] The post Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
🎥President Biden urges unity in Christmas address
WASHINGTON—President Biden delivered a Christmas address to the nation. Click below to watch or read the transcript below the video. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. “How silently, how silently, the wondrous Gift is given.”. There is a certain stillness at the center of the Christmas story. A silent night...
‘Surviving will be difficult’: west sending warm clothes to Ukraine as temperatures fall
Since the first snowfalls whitened the streets of Kyiv earlier this year, western countries and charities have stepped up to provide clothing and generators to help Ukraine face what is expected to be its hardest winter since the second world war. In an effort to force Ukraine to negotiate peace,...
Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon.
Sen. Moran Secures Critical Resources for Kansas Law Enforcement in FY2023 Appropriations Package
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science – announced more than $13 million in new funding for Kansas law enforcement in the FY2023 Appropriations Package. “Our Kansas law enforcement officers need the best...
G7 tells Taliban to 'urgently reverse' ban on women aid workers
G7 foreign ministers on Thursday called on the Taliban to "urgently reverse" a ban on women working in Afghanistan’s aid sector. "We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision," they said in the statement issued by Britain’s foreign ministry.
Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko is fighting on the front line to defend Ukraine – here's how investing legends Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio inspired the head of his $100 million family office
Heavyweight boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko returned to Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion. Insider spoke to Kostya Kovalchuk, the investing chief of Klitschko's $100 million family office. Kovalchuk listed Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and Terry Smith as three of his biggest influences. Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko won more heavyweight title bouts...
2022's top U.S. religion news story? The fall of Roe v. Wade | Terry Mattingly
In the years before Roe v. Wade, one of America's largest Christian flocks struggled to find a way to condemn abortion while also opposing bans on abortion. A 1971 resolution said: "Some advocate that there be no abortion legislation, thus making the decision a purely private matter between a woman and her doctor" while others "advocate no legal abortion," permitting it "only if the life of the mother is threatened." Thus, it backed legislation allowing "abortion under...
