Read full article on original website
S M W
2d ago
keep that same energy Dallas. We'll see you at the Linc. Unless of course you choke in the wildcard game which is a strong possibility.
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn to Broncos as Hackett Fired?
Dan Quinn to Denver to replace the fired coach Hackett? What happens with Quinn if he and the Super Bowl-minded Cowboys “finish their business”?
Pollard OUT Again; Cowboys Have Emergency Plan
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game.'' ... But there is a contingency plan at the Titans ... just in case.
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causes
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons explained Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles after game
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons did some damage control with the Philadelphia Eagles after Saturday’s game. The issued stemmed from some comments Parsons made two weeks ago. Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast and chalked the Eagles’ success up to “system and team,” which was taken by some...
WATCH: Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory Suspended by NFL
The Broncos’ Randy Gregory - a Cowboys ex - was seen throwing punches at Rams guard Obay Aboushi just minutes after the final whistle of the Rams blowout win.
atozsports.com
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.
RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are truly down bad right now after their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping them to 6-9 on the season. After trading for Davante Adams in the offseason, Derek Carr and Co. definitely expected to be a lot better, but the reality is they’re struggling immensely and have a lot […] The post Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season
This union between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos has not been good. It has quite the opposite, been very bad. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the Broncos’ win-loss record. The Broncos currently have a dismal 4-11 record, which is better than just one team in the AFC, the […] The post Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision
JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it a career now.
4 bold Alabama predictions for Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
The 2022 Sugar Bowl will feature an exciting matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats. Both teams have strong programs led by experienced coaches in Nick Saban for Alabama and Chris Klieman for Kansas State. The game will take place at the iconic Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, adding an extra layer of excitement and tradition to this highly anticipated contest. It should be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and fans of college football won’t want to miss it. Ahead of this AllState Sugar Bowl clash between the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats, we’ll be making our Alabama football predictions.
Sean Payton reveals how Broncos can fix Russell Wilson
The door has been shut on Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure with the Denver Broncos, and while the team tries to sort out its next steps, there are some major questions surrounding the play of Russell Wilson. While the Broncos are convinced they “can fix” Wilson’s problems, he’s been a shell of himself for the first 15 […] The post Sean Payton reveals how Broncos can fix Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
Eagles' updated 2023 NFL draft order after after Saints win over Browns
We’re now 16 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 10