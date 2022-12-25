ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 10

S M W
2d ago

keep that same energy Dallas. We'll see you at the Linc. Unless of course you choke in the wildcard game which is a strong possibility.

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’

For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Micah Parsons explained Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles after game

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons did some damage control with the Philadelphia Eagles after Saturday’s game. The issued stemmed from some comments Parsons made two weeks ago. Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast and chalked the Eagles’ success up to “system and team,” which was taken by some...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders

It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are truly down bad right now after their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping them to 6-9 on the season. After trading for Davante Adams in the offseason, Derek Carr and Co. definitely expected to be a lot better, but the reality is they’re struggling immensely and have a lot […] The post Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season

This union between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos has not been good. It has quite the opposite, been very bad. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the Broncos’ win-loss record. The Broncos currently have a dismal 4-11 record, which is better than just one team in the AFC, the […] The post Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

4 bold Alabama predictions for Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The 2022 Sugar Bowl will feature an exciting matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats. Both teams have strong programs led by experienced coaches in Nick Saban for Alabama and Chris Klieman for Kansas State. The game will take place at the iconic Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, adding an extra layer of excitement and tradition to this highly anticipated contest. It should be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and fans of college football won’t want to miss it. Ahead of this AllState Sugar Bowl clash between the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats, we’ll be making our Alabama football predictions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton reveals how Broncos can fix Russell Wilson

The door has been shut on Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure with the Denver Broncos, and while the team tries to sort out its next steps, there are some major questions surrounding the play of Russell Wilson. While the Broncos are convinced they “can fix” Wilson’s problems, he’s been a shell of himself for the first 15 […] The post Sean Payton reveals how Broncos can fix Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys

Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' updated 2023 NFL draft order after after Saints win over Browns

We’re now 16 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy