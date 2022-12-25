ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

WGAL

Harrisburg police seek person of interest in woman’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police want to identify a person of interest in a homicide. The victim was found on Dec. 22 at the Sunken Garden Park on North Front Street. The woman had multiple traumatic injuries, police said. Police said they obtained video of a man believed to...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police

Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case

Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case.
HARRISBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Williamsburg man admits to attempting to molest family member

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Williamsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to molesting a family member. According to the affidavit, police say the investigation began in October after William Newswanger, now age 25, reportedly called 911 to "turn himself in."
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State police arrest Altoona man after fight, threats at University Park Airport

Penn State Police and Public Safety arrested Marchello Dodson after he allegedly put another man into a chokehold in a car at the University Park Airport on Friday. Dodson and three others travelled from DuBois to the State College area to "purchase methamphetamine and marijuana" on Friday but were unable to meet the supplier, according to a criminal complaint.
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

New officers and technology make for "hopeful" 2023 for York City Police

York, PA — A deadly year is coming to a close in the City of York. Homicides are up 50 percent from 2021 after bucking the violent trend in years past. With three days left in the year, the city has recorded 22 homicides in 21 incidents. Just last year, that number was 14. At the same time, non-fatal shootings are down by seven percent.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire

Authorities have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a York County fire last week.KeShim Whiteleather's body was found inside the home on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's offi…
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Shooting reported in York

YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York is under investigation. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown. There...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business

An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
YORK COUNTY, PA

