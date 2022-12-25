Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Harrisburg police seek person of interest in woman’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police want to identify a person of interest in a homicide. The victim was found on Dec. 22 at the Sunken Garden Park on North Front Street. The woman had multiple traumatic injuries, police said. Police said they obtained video of a man believed to...
Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police
Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
Slain woman found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens had suffered ‘traumatic injuries’
Update: Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police. A woman found dead in Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden before the holidays was killed, police confirmed Wednesday. The woman died of traumatic injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, Lt. Kyle Gautsch said....
pahomepage.com
Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden …. Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the mild weather.
WJAC TV
Police: Williamsburg man admits to attempting to molest family member
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Williamsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to molesting a family member. According to the affidavit, police say the investigation began in October after William Newswanger, now age 25, reportedly called 911 to "turn himself in."
Digital Collegian
Penn State police arrest Altoona man after fight, threats at University Park Airport
Penn State Police and Public Safety arrested Marchello Dodson after he allegedly put another man into a chokehold in a car at the University Park Airport on Friday. Dodson and three others travelled from DuBois to the State College area to "purchase methamphetamine and marijuana" on Friday but were unable to meet the supplier, according to a criminal complaint.
Altoona man locked up for fight, strangling man at University Park Airport
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is locked up for strangling and threatening people during a fight at the University Park Airport. Marchello Dodson, 41, was with a group of people who traveled from DuBois to the State College area to buy meth and marijuana on Friday Dec. 23, University Police wrote in a […]
Bicyclist fatally struck at Harrisburg intersection: police
A 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died Tuesday after a vehicle hit her at a city intersection, Harrisburg police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at Cameron and Paxton streets, according to police. Police said the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified, was cycling west across Cameron Street when...
Pennsylvania State Police report 7 dead, 116 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –A report from the Pennsylvania State Police shows they had a busy holiday weekend out on the roads, investigating 661 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 23-25. Of the 661 crashes, five were deadly killing seven people. Of those five deadly crashes, alcohol played a factor in two of them, their report shows. […]
abc27.com
Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
local21news.com
Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
local21news.com
New officers and technology make for "hopeful" 2023 for York City Police
York, PA — A deadly year is coming to a close in the City of York. Homicides are up 50 percent from 2021 after bucking the violent trend in years past. With three days left in the year, the city has recorded 22 homicides in 21 incidents. Just last year, that number was 14. At the same time, non-fatal shootings are down by seven percent.
Maryland woman busted with large amount of drugs in Johnstown, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An out-of-state woman has been jailed after police allegedly found a slew of drugs in her backpack after responding to a call made at McDonald’s. On Friday, Dec. 23, around 9 a.m., Johnstown police were called to help EMS with a woman who fell at a McDonald’s in the Kernville […]
theburgnews.com
Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle at Harrisburg intersection, community members pay tribute
On Wednesday, community members paid tribute to a bicyclist who was killed in a fatal accident in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg police, a 29-year-old female bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck on Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron and Paxton streets. Police responded to...
local21news.com
7 people killed, 113 injured in crashes during Christmas holiday weekend, PSP says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials with the Pennsylvania State Police have released their crash and enforcement data for the 2022 Christmas holiday weekend. According to the report, troopers say seven people were killed and 113 others were injured in 661 total crashes throughout the state during the 3-day period.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire
Authorities have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a York County fire last week.KeShim Whiteleather's body was found inside the home on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's offi…
WGAL
Shooting reported in York
YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York is under investigation. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown. There...
Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business
An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
Hanover Foods employee dies after fall into equipment, coroner says
HANOVER, Pa. — A worker at a York County food processing plant died after falling into a piece of equipment Tuesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office announced. Allan Offord, 59, from Hanover Borough was a temporary worker at Hanover Foods Corporation on the 1500 block of York Street in Penn Township.
Comments / 4