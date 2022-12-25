ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Here's how to tune in:

The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do their best to ensure everybody has a Merry Christmas at State Farm Stadium later tonight.

The Cardinals enter their final home game of the season riding a four-game losing streak and a swirling gust of drama and speculation on nearly everybody's future. Things have gone quite south for the organization, but a win over Tom Brady might help alleviate some if the misfortunate - at least for now.

It's not as if the Buccaneers are on a path to the Super Bowl, although they do lead the NFC South despite being 6-8. Their -41 point differential is No. 25 in the NFL, and should the season end today, they would host a home playoff game.

Such is life in the NFL, and without Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, it's up to the Cardinals to figure out how a Christmas miracle will ensue.

Here's how you can watch:

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6:20 p.m. Arizona time.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Spread: Buccaneers -7

How to Watch: NBC

How to Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial here)

How to Listen: 98.7 FM

All Cardinals

Report: Kyler Murray to Have Surgery on Jan. 3

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is slated to have surgery to repair his torn ACL on Jan. 3. With the Arizona Cardinals now at 4-11, it's nearly time for the team to start shifting their focus towards the future. Of course, current players and coaches...
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

