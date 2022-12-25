ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Daily Herald

Musings: Happy Birthday Jesus

I would like to tell somebody reading this why Jesus came to earth.  He came for broken people. He said, “he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set...
The Gadsden Times

David Murdock Column: On the new year (and getting out of a hurry)

It’s that time again — the end of the year. That last week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. It’s that time that weekly columns like this one generally do one of two things — either an end-of-year retrospective or a start-of-year meditation on New Year’s resolutions.  Retrospective? Well, I’m not going to do that. Others do it so much...

