How did fans celebrate Christmas at Dolphins game? See what tailgaters brought to stadium
By Jeff Kleinman
Miami Herald
3 days ago
Christmas dinner in the parking lot?
For Miami Dolphins fans, tailgating took on a holiday flavor ahead of the Packers game Sunday afternoon. While fans didn’t lay out turkey or lechon feasts, the tailgaters brought the Christmas spirit to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
People grilled wearing Santa hats. They decorated their vehicles. Some even had holiday spirits at the ready.
