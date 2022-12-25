How did fans celebrate Christmas at Dolphins game? See what tailgaters brought to stadium

Christmas dinner in the parking lot?

For Miami Dolphins fans, tailgating took on a holiday flavor ahead of the Packers game Sunday afternoon. While fans didn’t lay out turkey or lechon feasts, the tailgaters brought the Christmas spirit to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

People grilled wearing Santa hats. They decorated their vehicles. Some even had holiday spirits at the ready.

After all, it feels like Christmas in South Florida , with overcast skies and temperatures that haven’t nudged out of the mid-40s.

READ MORE: What to know about Dolphins-Packers game: Kickoff time, how to watch and more

So, what’s the tailgating situation look like so far? Here’s a look:

A message of holiday hope by a Dolphins tailgater at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day. Rhonda Victor Sibilia/For the Miami Herald

It’s not all burgers. These tailgaters brought some holiday-looking fruit to Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins game on Christmas Day. Rhonda Victor Sibilia/For the Miami Herald

Green Bay Packers fan Trent Kramer tailgating before the start of an NFL game between the Miami Dolphins against the Green Bay Packers Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, December 25, 2022. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

A holiday feast for Christmas during tailgating at the Miami Dolphins game on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Rhonda Victor Sibilia/For the Miami Herald

Green Bay Packers fans Trent and Sue Kramer tailgate before the start of an NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Packers Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, December 25, 2022. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Getting into the holiday spirit in the tailgating area at Hard Rock Stadium before the Miami Dolphins game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. Rhonda Victor Sibilia/For the Miami Herald