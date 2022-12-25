Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
lakecountybanner.com
Human heart found in salt pile at TDOT site
Last Thursday afternoon while transporting salt, one worker at the McEwen Department of Transportation discovered what looked to be a “dark rock”, later being identified as a human heart. After receiving a call about the discovery the Humphreys County Sheriff’s sent the organ off for testing at the...
WSMV
Missing teenager from Columbia found safe
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police announced teenager who went missing on Monday out of Maury County has been found safe. Police were asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel on Tuesday morning. She had been missing from the Trotwood Avenue area since Monday. Columbia Police...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WSMV
5 teens escape from juvenile facility in Humphreys County, officials say
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five teens escaped from a juvenile facility early Wednesday morning, according to Humphrey County Sheriff Chris Davis. The teens escaped from Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Waverly around 3:30 a.m. after they overtook a staff member and stole their car keys, officials said. Davis said the staff member was slightly injured after the fight.
WSMV
Multiple families lose home, belongings after pipes burst at Ashland City apartments
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living at an Ashland City apartment complex say 16 tenants have been displaced after fire sprinkler pipes burst on Saturday. It caused extensive damage to several of the apartments, destroying the belongings of multiple families. Jared Lassiter came back to his Vantage Point apartment...
WSMV
Man dies in head-on collision in Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.
Family loses home, belongings in Cheatham County fire
In Cheatham County, one family lost everything after their house went up in a blaze Thursday night.
Rolling blackouts halted for now in Nashville, but could return ‘if conditions dictate’
Rotating power interruptions and voluntary energy conservation have ceased currently, but they could happen again if conditions dictate, according to a release from Nashville Electric Service.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
Ashland City man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue
A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
WSMV
Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
Five teens who escaped from juvenile facility have been located
Detectives have determined the three teens arrested early Wednesday morning in Mt. Juliet are not the same teens who escaped and stole and carjacked vehicles out of Humphreys and Hickman Counties.
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry: “Today, we found that our […] The post Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia appeared first on Sumner County Source.
dicksonpost.com
Family favorite Sisters Restaurant closes after 25 years
Longtime customer Arlinda Baxter sat with her mother Evelyn Copelin, who was enjoying iconic meat-and-three fare on E. Rickert Ave. for the last time. Andrew Looney and his three children, Jake, Mason and Sophia, exchanged laughter and loving looks as they ate lunch together. Janet Grimes cooked up Dickson residents’ favorite turkey and dressing, served up by son Wesley Grimes.
