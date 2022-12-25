ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hohenwald, TN

WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
lakecountybanner.com

Human heart found in salt pile at TDOT site

Last Thursday afternoon while transporting salt, one worker at the McEwen Department of Transportation discovered what looked to be a “dark rock”, later being identified as a human heart. After receiving a call about the discovery the Humphreys County Sheriff’s sent the organ off for testing at the...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Missing teenager from Columbia found safe

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police announced teenager who went missing on Monday out of Maury County has been found safe. Police were asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel on Tuesday morning. She had been missing from the Trotwood Avenue area since Monday. Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, TN
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

5 teens escape from juvenile facility in Humphreys County, officials say

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five teens escaped from a juvenile facility early Wednesday morning, according to Humphrey County Sheriff Chris Davis. The teens escaped from Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Waverly around 3:30 a.m. after they overtook a staff member and stole their car keys, officials said. Davis said the staff member was slightly injured after the fight.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man dies in head-on collision in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry: “Today, we found that our […] The post Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia appeared first on Sumner County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
dicksonpost.com

Family favorite Sisters Restaurant closes after 25 years

Longtime customer Arlinda Baxter sat with her mother Evelyn Copelin, who was enjoying iconic meat-and-three fare on E. Rickert Ave. for the last time. Andrew Looney and his three children, Jake, Mason and Sophia, exchanged laughter and loving looks as they ate lunch together. Janet Grimes cooked up Dickson residents’ favorite turkey and dressing, served up by son Wesley Grimes.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

