Collider
Watch the 'Yellowjackets' Cast Finish Each Others Iconic Lines
The cast of Yellowjackets is finishing each other's sentences in a new video released by Showtime. The new video, titled "The Hive Mindset," showcases starring cast members recreating each other's characters while reading some of the first season's most memorable lines. Ahead of Yellowjackets Season 2 —which is set to...
Collider
Top 10 Anthology Series to Stream On Netflix
Though the 1949 series Fireside Theater and others are often credited with being the first successful anthology series, anthology series began to gain popularity with shows like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits. These series frequently feature separate standalone stories and characters that may be thematically connected and are typically based on the horror or 'Sci-fi genres. Anthology shows are equally appealing to viewers who may not feel the need to commit to watching an entire series from beginning to end.
Collider
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Does Jaskier Connect to the Main Series?
With The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix expands the universe of The Witcher into new and exciting directions, showing events that predate the main series by 1200 years. However, the issue with a prequel that takes place long before The Witcher is that Blood Origin cannot use any of the main characters fans love. And since a prequel is only remembered when it connects to the main story, creators Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich had to devise a clever solution. Their solution was to use Jaskier (Joey Batey) as a link between Blood Origin and the main series since the whole prequel is about the bard learning the story that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres.
Collider
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Who Is the First Witcher?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. While there’s a lot to love in Netflix’s The Witcher, it’s no secret that one of the series’ main selling points is the fantastic monsters Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has to slay in each episode. So, it’s not surprising that The Witcher: Blood Origin also finds a way to feature a thrilling battle against a creature coming from a different dimension. And while Blood Origin takes place 1200 years before the main series and a few centuries before the order of the Witchers is founded, the spinoff prequel does have a prototype monsters slayer that works as the first Witcher in the Continent.
Collider
'1923': Where to Watch the Cast of the Show on Film and TV
1923 premiered to record numbers for Paramount. It's a prequel of the drama Yellowstone, and ties in to Yellowstone: 1883, which all follow the history and rise to prominence of the family Dutton. As Kevin Costner holds the reins as John Dutton in Yellowstone, this installment will feature similarly prominent Hollywood names, namely Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
Collider
'M3GAN' First Look Featurette Showcases Some Killer New Moves
It's nice to have a friend unless that friend is M3GAN, the killer doll equipped with artificial intelligence that likes to mutilate and loves to get down. The upcoming killer doll movie, a promisingly ridiculous new addition to the genre, is set to be released to theaters on January 6, 2023. And in anticipation of the new film, Universal has released a new first look featurette that gives us a glimpse into the new film.
Collider
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Clip Sees the Return of Justin Bartha and Teases Page 47
2022 has been another killer year for television. One of the biggest surprises on the small screen has been National Treasure: Edge of History. The Disney+ series that continues the popular adventure franchise, once led by Nicolas Cage, debuted earlier this month. In just three episodes so far, it proved this long-forgotten treasure hunting series still has a lot of life in it. It has the fun, adventurous spirit of the original, the new cast is delightful, and the series retains the film's underrated musical score. However, one of the coolest parts of the series thus far has been seeing all the connections to the larger NT universe. There have been countless nods and Easter eggs to make any fan want to gleefully go on a treasure hunt of their own. However, the next episode has the series’ biggest connection yet and his name is Riley Poole, played by Justin Bartha. To build anticipation for episode 4, Disney released a new clip teasing Bartha’s return, and it has a connection to NT’s biggest mystery. What’s on "Page 47"?
Collider
How 'Doom Patrol's Own 'WandaVision' Shows That the Past Is a Trap
In October 1985, Marvel publishes Vision and the Scarlet Witch, in which the two Avengers try to retire to the suburbs, in the hopes of finding a "normal" life. Naturally, this eludes them, and is only the start of their strangest adventures yet — "normal" was never an option. In August 1990, Doom Patrol #35 introduced Darren Jones, a man obsessed with normality to such an extent that he sought the death of anyone who deviated too far from it. To illustrate Darren Jones' obsessiveness, we see that he lives in a home dedicated to 1950s sitcom tropes: his wife is a homemaker, who presses a laugh track button any time something remotely funny is said. Darren brings home the most typical of sitcom plots: his boss is coming home for dinner and Darren needs it to go perfectly, so he can get a promotion at work. When his wife messes up, he blinds her with a fork.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners Explain How Minnie Driver & Joey Batey Became a Part of the Prequel
When The Witcher: Blood Origin was first announced as a prequel miniseries to Netflix's main The Witcher series, the general question was how did this story connect to the beloved main series. Well aside from exploring the origins of how the first Witcher came to be, the series also employs a frame narrative that shows Jaskier (Joey Batey) being pulled from the field of battled by a woman known only as Seanchaí (Minnie Driver) and told to record the story of the seven adventurers.
Collider
The Best TV Episodes of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, it provides a bittersweet opportunity to take stock of some of the best episodes of television that we saw this year. In a streaming landscape where even the creators of the shows themselves don’t know if they will vanish without warning, this type of reflection feels different from any other.
Collider
What the Scrapped 'Star Trek: TOS' Sequel Series Would've Looked Like
In 1977, fans of the original Star Trek series received the best "incoming transmission" they could hope for. Even though NBC had canceled creator Gene Roddenberry's ambitious venture after three seasons of disappointingly low ratings, the show had gained a large and active cult following in the interim thanks to syndicated re-runs; Paramount executives knew an opportunity when they saw one.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': What Is the Conjunction of the Spheres?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.Despite having only four episodes, The Witcher: Blood Origin covers a lot of ground when it comes to exploring the Continent's history. The series reveals the origins of the Golden Empire, follows the heroes who topple the tyrants who ruled the lands, shows how the first Witcher prototype was created, and, most importantly, explains what the Conjunction of the Spheres is. The Conjunction might be the most important event in the Continent’s history, as it merged different dimensions and brought humans and monsters to the lands that belonged to Elves and Dwarves. So, a series that takes us back to this moment is nothing short of exciting.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners on the Wild Hunt and the Meaning Behind the Skull
For those familiar with The Witcher saga and the video games, the name Eredin should definitely have sounded off some alarm bells when he appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Played by Jacob Collins-Levy, Blood Origin details the beginnings of Eredin's story and how he eventually ends up as the commander of the Wild Hunt also known as Wraiths of Mörhogg.
Collider
New ‘M3GAN’ Clip Shows the Doll Giving Bullies a Painful Earful
2022 was one of the best years horror has ever seen. 2023 looks to be no different, and it’s not wasting any time getting started with M3GAN. The film about an AI companion with an impeccable sense of style turned evil hits theaters in early January. The marketing for the film has been one of the most purely entertaining campaigns in recent memory, but the newly released clip lets horror fans know M3GAN isn’t playing around. If her best friend Cady’s (Violet McGraw) “in danger” she’s literally ready to give them an earful.
Collider
From Kraglin to Kirk, Sean Gunn Brings Annoying Yet Charming Characters To Life
There’s often this one particular character in a show or film that’s considered an annoying or pesky being who creates unnecessary chaos — someone who pops up here and then just to rile up the main characters. These types of characters aren’t really that bad because they’re usually there as comic relief, as a breather in between serious situations. However, playing an annoying person while still being bearable is not that easy to pull off. There’s a delicate balance when it comes to playing this character. This is where Sean Gunn comes into play.
Collider
'The Mother': Release Window, Epic Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the J.Lo Action Film
Beloved triple threat singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez is taking on what could possibly be her most physically demanding role yet in The Mother, a film that tests the limits of a mother's love against dangerous threats. As an ex-assassin, Lopez’s character is on the run from assailants who have found her weakness: the daughter she left behind years before. For the most part, all moms put their children’s safety first on their list of priorities, but for Lopez’s character, she takes her daughter's security to a whole other level. If you’re trying to hunt down information on the upcoming female-fronted action film, we’ve tracked the locations, tapped the wires, and found all the information you need to know before the film is released.
Collider
Top 10 Movies of 2022, According to IMDb
2022 is coming to a close, and it was quite the year for the film industry—especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting effects. The industry this year has had its ups and downs, trials and tribulations, and major wins and major losses. Some may say that 2022 was one of the best years in terms of new films in some time.
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye': Scott Cooper on the Evolution of His Edgar Allan Poe Origin Story
When one thinks about Edgar Allan Poe, odds are, they’re not picturing a warm and witty young man with a big heart and passion for poetry. But, that’s how the literary iconic is presented in Scott Cooper’s adaptation of Louis Bayard’s The Pale Blue Eye because the film is an Edgar Allan Poe origin story.
Collider
'Doom Patrol': How Casey Brinke's Origins Differ From the Comics
We live in an age of entertainment that is constantly trying to bring superheroes to life. Casey Brinke (Madeline Zima) is no exception — but there's an added layer of complication to the story of her adaptation for the screen. Casey Brinke was always a comic book character come to life...though the significance of that shifts depending on whether you're watching the Doom Patrol TV series or reading the relatively recent comics written by Gerard Way and drawn by Nick Derington. The show has always done a beautiful job of being its own story while also drawing from the source material of the comics in a way that pays homage to those stories instead of simply retelling them, and we now take a closer look at how it's done the same for Casey Brinke: the hero known as Space Case.
