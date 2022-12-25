Read full article on original website
The Wednesday Afternoon Weather Report — One More Full Day of Nice Weather
As we’re crossing over to the 4 pm hour on this fine Wednesday afternoon, skies were sunny across the northern half of the area, while some clouds have move in from the south over the southern half of Central Alabama. The 3 pm roundup showed temperatures were in the upper 50s to the mid 60s across the area. Alexander City was the cool spot at 58 degrees. Demopolis was the warm spot at 66 degrees. Birmingham was at 61 degrees.
Wednesday’s Weather Briefing Video — The Warm Up Continues Before the Weekend Rain
TODAY: After a cold start to the day today, temperatures will make a nice recovery as ridging starts to take over the weather pattern across Central Alabama. Skies will be mainly sunny for most, but a few clouds may move in over the southern portions. Highs in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.
Monday’s Weather Briefing Video — Cloudy & Cold Today; Back in the 60s by Thursday
*** We are on a holiday schedule this week. James Spann has the week off. There will only be one recorded video each day this week. ***. A shortwave passing through today will bring clouds to Central Alabama, and with those clouds, we’ll have a very small chance of a few sprinkles or snow flurries for the northern parts of the area. The rest of the area will be dry. No big deal as afternoon highs will be up in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.
The Early Evening Weather Report – Afternoon Highs Continuing the Upward Climb
As of 5:29 pm, skies across Central Alabama were mostly clear with only a few clouds over the east and southeastern parts of the area. Temperatures as of the 5 pm roundup were in the upper 30s to the lower 50s. The cold spot was Gadsden at 39 degrees, while the warm spots were Selma and Troy at 50 degrees. Birmingham was at 47 degrees.
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
Travel Becoming More Treacherous Over the Northern Parts of the Area
NWS Huntsville will allow the Winter Weather Advisory to expire at 7 pm for all of their counties in the Tennessee Valley, but will issue a new one until 9 pm for the eastern portions of their area as there is some snow redevelopment as far west as the western parts of Cullman and Morgan counties.
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
Is this waterfront restaurant Guy Fieri’s best find in Alabama?
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has visited well more than a thousand restaurants in his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which raises the question: What’s the best one he found in every state?. Anyway, it raised that question for the foodies at mashed.com, and they settled on a...
Light Snow Across Northern Mississippi Moving into Northwest Alabama: No Major Impacts Expected
An upper-level disturbance passing to our north today bas brought clouds to much of North Alabama and light snow is falling across the northern quarter of Mississippi at this hour. One-half inch of snow was reported near Tunica earlier and there have been reports of a dusting in spots across...
Santa Shuffle goes on despite bitter cold
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Single digit temperatures couldn’t stop hardcore runners from coming out to the annual Santa Shuffle on Saturday. The annual event, hosted by The Trak Shak, benefits Firehouse Ministries through donations. This year, however, saw the event take place as Alabama was in the midst of...
Holiday Returns May Cost You This Year
Before returning that not-so-perfect Christmas gift, you might want to check those return policies. Before returning that not-so-perfect Christmas gift, you might want to check those return policies. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are warning residents...
State sets up page on how to prepare wild game
Grocery prices, especially for meat, have never been higher, and Alabama is blessed with a multitude of wild game. The problem is that, in most cases, today’s generation does not know how to prepare wild game for the dinner table. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a new webpage so hunters and their families can properly and safely prepare nature’s bounty with tasty recipes at its new Wild Eats page. ADCNR also asked that experienced chefs who regularly cook their own wild game share their recipes on the new page.
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
‘Widespread’ black ice possible on north Alabama roads overnight, weather service warns
A “clipper” weather system has brought a little snow and a lot of slick roads for parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service allowed a winter weather advisory to expire for north Alabama at 9 p.m. but warned of “widespread” black ice on roadways -- including major highways -- across north Alabama tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Ring in the New Year with the Alabama State Parks!
With the end of the year approaching, many people are thinking about their New Year’s resolutions. Common changes people pledge to make are spending less money, reading more books or just spending more time with family. Another common resolution is to spend more time outdoors.
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
Avoid frozen pipes during cold surge with these tips from a North Alabama plumber
Below-freezing temperatures are expected to hit us again, and plumbers are urging everyone to take necessary steps to make sure your pipes don't freeze. Over the past four days, the amount of calls that Mr. Rooter Plumbing has received has their staff feeling stressed and overworked. They've taken more than 1,400 calls since Thursday.
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
