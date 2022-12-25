ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Wednesday Afternoon Weather Report — One More Full Day of Nice Weather

As we’re crossing over to the 4 pm hour on this fine Wednesday afternoon, skies were sunny across the northern half of the area, while some clouds have move in from the south over the southern half of Central Alabama. The 3 pm roundup showed temperatures were in the upper 50s to the mid 60s across the area. Alexander City was the cool spot at 58 degrees. Demopolis was the warm spot at 66 degrees. Birmingham was at 61 degrees.
Monday’s Weather Briefing Video — Cloudy & Cold Today; Back in the 60s by Thursday

*** We are on a holiday schedule this week. James Spann has the week off. There will only be one recorded video each day this week. ***. A shortwave passing through today will bring clouds to Central Alabama, and with those clouds, we’ll have a very small chance of a few sprinkles or snow flurries for the northern parts of the area. The rest of the area will be dry. No big deal as afternoon highs will be up in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.
The Early Evening Weather Report – Afternoon Highs Continuing the Upward Climb

As of 5:29 pm, skies across Central Alabama were mostly clear with only a few clouds over the east and southeastern parts of the area. Temperatures as of the 5 pm roundup were in the upper 30s to the lower 50s. The cold spot was Gadsden at 39 degrees, while the warm spots were Selma and Troy at 50 degrees. Birmingham was at 47 degrees.
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
Travel Becoming More Treacherous Over the Northern Parts of the Area

NWS Huntsville will allow the Winter Weather Advisory to expire at 7 pm for all of their counties in the Tennessee Valley, but will issue a new one until 9 pm for the eastern portions of their area as there is some snow redevelopment as far west as the western parts of Cullman and Morgan counties.
Many North Alabama roads still impassable

Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
Santa Shuffle goes on despite bitter cold

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Single digit temperatures couldn’t stop hardcore runners from coming out to the annual Santa Shuffle on Saturday. The annual event, hosted by The Trak Shak, benefits Firehouse Ministries through donations. This year, however, saw the event take place as Alabama was in the midst of...
Holiday Returns May Cost You This Year

Before returning that not-so-perfect Christmas gift, you might want to check those return policies. Before returning that not-so-perfect Christmas gift, you might want to check those return policies. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are warning residents...
State sets up page on how to prepare wild game

Grocery prices, especially for meat, have never been higher, and Alabama is blessed with a multitude of wild game. The problem is that, in most cases, today’s generation does not know how to prepare wild game for the dinner table. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a new webpage so hunters and their families can properly and safely prepare nature’s bounty with tasty recipes at its new Wild Eats page. ADCNR also asked that experienced chefs who regularly cook their own wild game share their recipes on the new page.
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply

The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
‘Widespread’ black ice possible on north Alabama roads overnight, weather service warns

A “clipper” weather system has brought a little snow and a lot of slick roads for parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service allowed a winter weather advisory to expire for north Alabama at 9 p.m. but warned of “widespread” black ice on roadways -- including major highways -- across north Alabama tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Ring in the New Year with the Alabama State Parks!

With the end of the year approaching, many people are thinking about their New Year’s resolutions. Common changes people pledge to make are spending less money, reading more books or just spending more time with family. Another common resolution is to spend more time outdoors.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
