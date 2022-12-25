Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ proving so detestable the bot conspiracy is already underway
As recently as early October, Netflix subscribers and connoisseurs of the Continent alike were excited about the prospect of The Witcher: Blood Origin continuing the expansion of what the streaming service has designated as its marquee fantasy franchise. It would be the understatement of the year to say that isn’t...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Criticisms of Netflix’s ‘Witcher’ universe ignoring canon has only intensified with ‘Blood Origin’
If you thought the second season of The Witcher took certain liberties with the source material, just wait until you see the recent 4-episode spinoff show, Blood Origin, which basically changes everything you knew about the history of the Continent and the creation of the Witchers. In fairness, Andrzej Sapkowski...
wegotthiscovered.com
10 directors perfect for taking on Amazon’s ‘Warhammer 40K’ series
Warhammer 40K is set to bring its epic warfare to a new global audience. The world’s most popular miniature wargame has far outgrown tabletops since British manufacturer Games Workshop introduced it in the mid-1980s. Its spin-offs include card games, board games, video games, and animated series. There’s also been a wealth of novels expanding the epic future of a war-riven galaxy and creating a rich mythology that’s now set to come to high-budget TV.
Bustle
The Witcher: Blood Origin Is Based On Only “A Few Lines” From The Book Series
Beginning with The Witcher in 2019, Netflix has given new life to author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series. After discovering a plot hole while working on the flagship series, writer-producer Declan de Barra pitched an idea for a prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl said unlocked “a whole world of additional stories.” The literary source material won’t offer many plot clues for the new series, though: Luegenbiehl added that de Barra based the narrative on just “a few lines in the books.”
Gizmodo
'The Return of the Crawling Evil,' a Lovecraftian Sci-Fi Story Written and Illustrated by Robots
You’ve probably heard about ChatGPT, OpenAI’s new AI chatbot that can spin up essays, poems, Twitter replies , and short stories at the drop of a hat. We at Gizmodo had heard a lot about the program’s fiction writing capabilities, so we thought: why not have it write us some science fiction? It seemed like an appropriate genre for a robot to tackle.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
hubpages.com
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" Is a Chaotic and Highly Profane Fantasy Series That Is Sure to Be a Wild Ride
Welcome to the resistance! It may not be ideal to seek guidance on fighting authoritarianism from fantasy shows on streaming platforms, but we can still learn valuable lessons from them. One such show is "Andor," which can be found on Disney+. This show provides a detailed guide on how to organize a grassroots rebellion within the Star Wars universe. Another show that can provide insight on resistance is "The Witcher: Blood Origin," which can be found on Netflix. This show delves into the idea of resisting those in power, even when they have pointy ears.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Why Was Fjall Banished From the Dog Clan?
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' tells the story of seven warriors before the Conjunction of Spheres. Before Fjall meets Éile, he was a skilled warrior protecting Xin'trea.
digitalspy.com
God of War show on Prime Video gets huge update
There is good news for fans of God of War because Prime Video has ordered a series based on the game. The show will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
wegotthiscovered.com
The second sequel to the failed remake of a cult classic squeezes every last drop of gas from its streaming tank
When David Carradine and a fresh-faced Sylvester Stallone first engaged in a dystopian vehicular battle way back in 1975, nobody could have had any inkling that the Death Race franchise would still be going strong almost half a century later. The original retains cult classic status, something that it’s never...
A Sound Engineer Said 1 of The Beatles’ Songs ‘Got Close to a Breaking Point’
A sound engineer was "apprehensive at first" about John Lennon's vision for one of The Beatles' songs from the classic album 'Abbey Road.'
TechRadar
How the Steam Deck breathes life into underrated old games
I am obsessed with my Steam Deck. I received Valve’s handheld gaming computer in May of this year, and it has quickly become my favorite console of all time. After a period of serious media burnout, it’s made me fall in love with games all over again, and I’ve finished more games in the past six months than I have in previous years. As you might expect, the rest of my consoles have been gathering dust ever since.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ on Netflix, A Holdover for Starving Fans Begging For More Video Game Action
It’s been nearly a decade since the most recent Dragon Age video game, Dragon Age: Inquisition. And though developer BioWare has promised there’s one on the horizon, fans have been eager for any scraps about their favorite series to tide them over. Dragon Age: Absolution is obviously meant to act as a stopgap for fans who have grown tired of waiting year after year for more from this fantasy world, and a way to bring in newer fans who may be interested in the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the newest entry. As a result, this is a lackluster animated adventure that neither makes a difference in the lore nor does much with established characters. It is, in essence, a bland appetizer meant to placate – and it doesn’t do a great job at that.
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
Polygon
The Witcher: Blood Origin changes Ciri’s story and sets up Witcher season 3 (maybe)
The Witcher: Blood Origin is mostly about the beginnings of the Witcher universe as we know it, but that doesn’t keep it from connecting with the series’ present in some important ways. While the most obvious one may be Jaskier (Joey Batey) showing up in the miniseries’ opening, Blood Origin also has a lot to say about the family and future of the princess of Cintra.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: A Breakdown of How Xin’trea and Cintra Are Connected in ‘The Witcher’
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' shows the events before the Conjunction of the Spheres in the golden era of Xin'trea. The elven kingdom later became Cintra during human expansion.
The Witcher's Showrunner Claims The Series Will Not Stick To The Books' Precise Trajectory
Netflix's popular "The Witcher" series has been a huge hit for the streaming company, which is probably best highlighted by its spin-off animation film "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" and the just recently released prequel-style story of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," which establishes the creation of the monster-hunting caste of augmented humans. Based on the book franchise by Andrzej Sapkowski, this series typically follows Geralt of Rivia, a gruff magic-wielding warrior that is able to stand toe-to-toe with some of the most fearsome and deadly creatures imaginable.
Let's roast some great RPGs for their absolutely god-awful names
Sword Lords: Lords of Vengeance XIV: Re-Reckoning of the Shaldeboth Lord Lords (96%).
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners on the Wild Hunt and the Meaning Behind the Skull
For those familiar with The Witcher saga and the video games, the name Eredin should definitely have sounded off some alarm bells when he appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Played by Jacob Collins-Levy, Blood Origin details the beginnings of Eredin's story and how he eventually ends up as the commander of the Wild Hunt also known as Wraiths of Mörhogg.
Comments / 0