It’s been nearly a decade since the most recent Dragon Age video game, Dragon Age: Inquisition. And though developer BioWare has promised there’s one on the horizon, fans have been eager for any scraps about their favorite series to tide them over. Dragon Age: Absolution is obviously meant to act as a stopgap for fans who have grown tired of waiting year after year for more from this fantasy world, and a way to bring in newer fans who may be interested in the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the newest entry. As a result, this is a lackluster animated adventure that neither makes a difference in the lore nor does much with established characters. It is, in essence, a bland appetizer meant to placate – and it doesn’t do a great job at that.

16 HOURS AGO