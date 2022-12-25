ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How migrants bused to DC months ago celebrated the holidays

On Christmas Eve, three buses full of immigrants were dropped off outside the Vice President’s residence in Northwest D.C., and six more busloads of people came through earlier in the week. For months hundreds of migrants who were bused in earlier this year — from Texas and Arizona — have been living in hotels, and an organization helped them celebrate the holidays.
In Venezuela, Maduro-like Christmas toy stirs controversy

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Every year, Venezuela’s socialist government hands out thousands of Christmas presents to the nation’s poorest children, including bicycles, Barbie dolls and plastic trucks imported from China. This holiday season, officials added a new item to their list: an action figure with red tights,...

