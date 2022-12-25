King Charles’ first Christmas address calls for solidarity against hunger and poverty

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- King Charles III delivered his first Christmas Day message Sunday from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, remembering his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The chapel is near where Charles' mother and father are buried, he said. He thanked those who shared messages of sympathy for him and his family in the wake of the queen's death.

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones," he said. "We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished addition."

The king recalled Elizabeth's faith in people as one of her most enduring qualities. One that he shares. He said that same faith is seen in the actions of the royal military, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and other public servants.

"At this time of great anxiety and hardship, be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster," Charles said. "Or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm."

In the United Kingdom, about 37% of renters are "overburdened" with housing costs, according to a report published by the Journal of the European Economic Association in November. About 28% of renters are spending at least 40% of their income on housing.

According to the charitable organization the Food Foundation , about 4 million children were experiencing food insecurity as of October. This figure increased by about 50% since April. Nearly one in five households are forced to eat less, skip meals are skip days of eating altogether.

"I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need," Charles said.

Charles closed his message by asking viewers across all faiths, including those who do not observe a particular religion, to celebrate the season together.

"With all my heart I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light," he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com