hotnewhiphop.com

Orlando Brown Arrest: Actor Loses Movie Role In Wake Of DV Incident

The “That’s So Raven” alum was taken into custody by Ohio police earlier this week. What appears to have been a brief return to the entertainment industry for Orlando Brown has quickly crumbled before him. According to a new report from TMZ, the That’s So Raven alum has been fired from an upcoming film after being arrested for domestic violence earlier this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Orlando Brown, 'That's So Raven' star, arrested for domestic violence

Orlando Brown, the That's So Raven actor, has been arrested. The former child star was taken into custody by police in Lima, Ohio, on Thursday at 10:29 a.m., according to Allen County Sheriff's Office records. He faces a misdemeanor charge of "domestic violence - cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force."
LIMA, OH
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
iheart.com

Anne Heche Autopsy Reveals Surprising New Details About Her Tragic Death

The results from Anne Heche's autopsy were released and revealed surprising new details about the actress' tragic death at age 53 earlier this year. A new report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner revealed that Heche tested positive for benzoylecgonine, cocaine, fentanyl an cannabinoids after she crashed her car into a California home in August, per Page Six. However, the substances didn't seem to play a role in the crash as the medical examiner noted that there was "no evidence of impairment" by illicit drugs at the time of the crash. She also tested negative for alcohol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Lil Wayne Sued by Personal Chef: Alleges She Was Fired for Leaving Vegas to Care for Injured Son

Young Money’s Lil Wayne is being taken to court after being accused of firing his personal chef when she had to go care for her son who suffered a head injury.According to TMZ, a wrongful termination lawsuit was filed against Lil Wayne, aka Wayne Carter. His former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, alleges that she was fired after she had to attend to a family emergency regarding her son.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'

Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Popculture

Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel

Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
TMZ.com

Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty

Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
People

Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...

