hotnewhiphop.com
Orlando Brown Arrest: Actor Loses Movie Role In Wake Of DV Incident
The “That’s So Raven” alum was taken into custody by Ohio police earlier this week. What appears to have been a brief return to the entertainment industry for Orlando Brown has quickly crumbled before him. According to a new report from TMZ, the That’s So Raven alum has been fired from an upcoming film after being arrested for domestic violence earlier this week.
AOL Corp
Orlando Brown, 'That's So Raven' star, arrested for domestic violence
Orlando Brown, the That's So Raven actor, has been arrested. The former child star was taken into custody by police in Lima, Ohio, on Thursday at 10:29 a.m., according to Allen County Sheriff's Office records. He faces a misdemeanor charge of "domestic violence - cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force."
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
AOL Corp
Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
iheart.com
Anne Heche Autopsy Reveals Surprising New Details About Her Tragic Death
The results from Anne Heche's autopsy were released and revealed surprising new details about the actress' tragic death at age 53 earlier this year. A new report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner revealed that Heche tested positive for benzoylecgonine, cocaine, fentanyl an cannabinoids after she crashed her car into a California home in August, per Page Six. However, the substances didn't seem to play a role in the crash as the medical examiner noted that there was "no evidence of impairment" by illicit drugs at the time of the crash. She also tested negative for alcohol.
Lil Wayne Sued by Personal Chef: Alleges She Was Fired for Leaving Vegas to Care for Injured Son
Young Money’s Lil Wayne is being taken to court after being accused of firing his personal chef when she had to go care for her son who suffered a head injury.According to TMZ, a wrongful termination lawsuit was filed against Lil Wayne, aka Wayne Carter. His former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, alleges that she was fired after she had to attend to a family emergency regarding her son.
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
Popculture
Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel
Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
TMZ.com
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty
Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters
Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
Comments / 3