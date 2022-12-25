ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment

On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
NEWSBTC

The Five Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the FTX collapse

There are many choices available for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency market. However, it might be difficult to decide where to put your money when there are so many initiatives competing for attention. We will compare five well-known tokens in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Cosmos (ATOM). To assist you in making a smart decision, we will examine the use cases, liquidity, and price movement of each token over the previous six months.
NEWSBTC

Is SOL About To Crumble? Major NFT Projects Plan To Switch To Other Blockchains

In the preceding 24 hours, the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market as a whole was mixed, as the majority of top cryptocurrencies experienced mixed price changes. Solana is in a difficult position, since two of the ecosystem’s most prominent NFT projects are abandoning its network for rivals. The outlook on the crypto remains bearish in 2022.
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Among Most Searched Cryptos Of The Year, Will It Keep Its Spot In 2023?

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) follows the general trend in the crypto market and only records sideways activity. Due to the holiday season, the trading volume across global markets decreased, leading to stagnation in the nascent sector. As of this writing, Dogecoin trades at $0.074 with a 1% loss in...
NEWSBTC

Innovative Financial Solution: Cross-Metaverse aggregated NFT Marketplace

Cryptocurrency is complicated and only getting more so. We have seen a prosperous development of the crypto industry for the past few years. New concepts and innovations keep coming out from this vibrant industry. New blockchains support a constant stream of new digital economies that didn’t exist just a few short years ago. The metaverse of cryptocurrencies, DApps, DEXs, NFT Marketplaces, and GameFi worlds continues to expand, and as it expands, it becomes increasingly difficult to find the most efficient path between them to transfer assets.
NEWSBTC

3HOUSE Building the Most Comprehensive Source of Web3 Investment-Related Content

3HOUSE, the emerging Web3 investment community, is being developed as a comprehensive source of high-quality investment-related content designed to be a home for Web3 investors. 3HOUSE aims to provide exclusive access to a community of informed investors looking to accumulate wealth in the Web3 space. The platform, also named 3HOUSE, aims to provide exclusive access to a community of informed investors looking to accumulate wealth in the Web3 space.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Selling Pressure Becoming Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So

The on-chain data for the stablecoin redemptions during the recent price plunge could suggest there aren’t many Bitcoin holders selling anymore. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, large stablecoin redemptions have usually accompanied major declines in the Bitcoin price during this bear market. A stablecoin is said to be “redeemed” when an investor exchanges the token for fiat through the issuer of said coin.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bullish Signal? Small Investors Show Rapid Accumulation

On-chain data shows small Bitcoin holders have accumulated recently while whale holdings have decreased, a sign that may be bullish in the long term. Bitcoin Investors With 0-1,000 Coins Have Increased Their Holdings Recently. As a Twitter user has pointed out using data from Santiment, holders with wallet amounts in...
NEWSBTC

Prolonged Crypto Winter Pushes Kraken Exchange Out Of Japan

The crypto winter is a drawn-out one exacerbated by the collapse of large players such as Terra and the FTX crypto exchange. As crypto businesses continue to feel the effects of the current bear market, another major player, Kraken, has been affected to the point that it has, once again, put a pause on operations in Japan.
NEWSBTC

FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution

Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Plunges, Green Signal For Price?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power has plunged recently, a sign that could be positive for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Plummeted In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been less selling pressure from the miners...
NEWSBTC

Polygon, Algorand, Dogecoin, and Oryen Network Are The Best-Rated Cryptos In December 2022

The rise of cryptocurrency has been a great blessing for the financial industry, steadily gaining traction despite its volatility in recent years. In December 2022, Oryen Network became one of the most promising and well-rated cryptocurrencies on the market, alongside Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Rise of Oryen...
NEWSBTC

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Revels In Presale Success While Eos (EOS) And The Sandbox (SAND) Price Growth Fails To Attract Investors

Crypto Investors consistently search for strong crypto projects to invest in. Though cryptocurrencies like Eos (EOS) and The Sandbox (SAND) couldn’t perform as expected, the new crypto, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is emerging as a fruitful investment. Its price jumped from $0.005 to $0.14 within weeks. Keep reading ahead to learn more about Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and why it is a better investment compared to Eos (EOS) and The Sandbox (SAND).
NEWSBTC

NEAR Struggles As Bulls Aim To Flip $1.45 Resistance Into Support

NEAR, the native crypto of Near Protocol, seems to continue mirroring the trajectory of Bitcoin, one of the main driving forces of the cryptocurrency industry. The largest crypto asset boasting a total market capitalization of $320.76 billion has so far failed to establish a strong upward momentum that will enable it to exit 2022 with a higher value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy