Related
NEWSBTC
MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
NEWSBTC
The Five Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the FTX collapse
There are many choices available for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency market. However, it might be difficult to decide where to put your money when there are so many initiatives competing for attention. We will compare five well-known tokens in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Cosmos (ATOM). To assist you in making a smart decision, we will examine the use cases, liquidity, and price movement of each token over the previous six months.
NEWSBTC
Is SOL About To Crumble? Major NFT Projects Plan To Switch To Other Blockchains
In the preceding 24 hours, the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market as a whole was mixed, as the majority of top cryptocurrencies experienced mixed price changes. Solana is in a difficult position, since two of the ecosystem’s most prominent NFT projects are abandoning its network for rivals. The outlook on the crypto remains bearish in 2022.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Among Most Searched Cryptos Of The Year, Will It Keep Its Spot In 2023?
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) follows the general trend in the crypto market and only records sideways activity. Due to the holiday season, the trading volume across global markets decreased, leading to stagnation in the nascent sector. As of this writing, Dogecoin trades at $0.074 with a 1% loss in...
NEWSBTC
Innovative Financial Solution: Cross-Metaverse aggregated NFT Marketplace
Cryptocurrency is complicated and only getting more so. We have seen a prosperous development of the crypto industry for the past few years. New concepts and innovations keep coming out from this vibrant industry. New blockchains support a constant stream of new digital economies that didn’t exist just a few short years ago. The metaverse of cryptocurrencies, DApps, DEXs, NFT Marketplaces, and GameFi worlds continues to expand, and as it expands, it becomes increasingly difficult to find the most efficient path between them to transfer assets.
NEWSBTC
Chiliz (CHZ), Binance (BNB) Investors Bullish; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Raises Millions During Presale
The article will look into why investors are disappointed with Chiliz (CHZ) and Binance (BNB), and how a new project, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has become a hot asset in the market. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has logged a growth of more than 805% in just two phases of its presale round.
NEWSBTC
3HOUSE Building the Most Comprehensive Source of Web3 Investment-Related Content
3HOUSE, the emerging Web3 investment community, is being developed as a comprehensive source of high-quality investment-related content designed to be a home for Web3 investors. 3HOUSE aims to provide exclusive access to a community of informed investors looking to accumulate wealth in the Web3 space. The platform, also named 3HOUSE, aims to provide exclusive access to a community of informed investors looking to accumulate wealth in the Web3 space.
NEWSBTC
Plena Wallet announces a $200,000 giveaway alongside the launch of its biggest Crypto Chat and Pay feature
While Decentralized wallet users have long been complaining about the wallets’ limitations and functionalities, Plena Finance is flipping such complaints on their heads by consistently adding new features to its robust web3 wallet. The Multichain Non-Custodial Plena wallet was already one of the most efficient web3 wallets in the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Selling Pressure Becoming Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So
The on-chain data for the stablecoin redemptions during the recent price plunge could suggest there aren’t many Bitcoin holders selling anymore. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, large stablecoin redemptions have usually accompanied major declines in the Bitcoin price during this bear market. A stablecoin is said to be “redeemed” when an investor exchanges the token for fiat through the issuer of said coin.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens, Hedera, And Flow: Altcoins With High Potential For Upward Price Progression In Months From Now
The good thing about the current market condition is that it won’t last forever. This means crypto investors still have the chance to recover the loss they suffered in the bear market. Crypto enthusiasts may witness many cryptocurrencies making recovery runs in the next few months, especially those already showing signs of upward price progression.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal? Small Investors Show Rapid Accumulation
On-chain data shows small Bitcoin holders have accumulated recently while whale holdings have decreased, a sign that may be bullish in the long term. Bitcoin Investors With 0-1,000 Coins Have Increased Their Holdings Recently. As a Twitter user has pointed out using data from Santiment, holders with wallet amounts in...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) Lagging, While Flasko (FLSK) Can Do A 5,000% Increase In 2023
Stellar (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) have been established cryptocurrencies in the industry for quite some time, and their utility had them sail up to the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization from their respective inceptions in 2014 and 2012, respectively. The FTX and Alameda Research debacle showed how volatile even...
NEWSBTC
Prolonged Crypto Winter Pushes Kraken Exchange Out Of Japan
The crypto winter is a drawn-out one exacerbated by the collapse of large players such as Terra and the FTX crypto exchange. As crypto businesses continue to feel the effects of the current bear market, another major player, Kraken, has been affected to the point that it has, once again, put a pause on operations in Japan.
NEWSBTC
FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution
Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin, ‘2nd Most Active Crypto,’ Rises After Analyst Called LTC Holders ‘Idiots’
Litecoin, an altcoin being hailed as the “digital silver” of the cryptocurrency space, has once again rewarded its faithful investors and holders as it mounted a massive recovery after bottoming out at $60. Interestingly, the token made its bounce back shortly after CNBC host Jim Cramer went out...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Plunges, Green Signal For Price?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power has plunged recently, a sign that could be positive for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Plummeted In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been less selling pressure from the miners...
NEWSBTC
Polygon, Algorand, Dogecoin, and Oryen Network Are The Best-Rated Cryptos In December 2022
The rise of cryptocurrency has been a great blessing for the financial industry, steadily gaining traction despite its volatility in recent years. In December 2022, Oryen Network became one of the most promising and well-rated cryptocurrencies on the market, alongside Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Rise of Oryen...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Revels In Presale Success While Eos (EOS) And The Sandbox (SAND) Price Growth Fails To Attract Investors
Crypto Investors consistently search for strong crypto projects to invest in. Though cryptocurrencies like Eos (EOS) and The Sandbox (SAND) couldn’t perform as expected, the new crypto, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is emerging as a fruitful investment. Its price jumped from $0.005 to $0.14 within weeks. Keep reading ahead to learn more about Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and why it is a better investment compared to Eos (EOS) and The Sandbox (SAND).
NEWSBTC
Coinweb to deliver cross-chain smart contract architecture and blockchain loyalty programme to BMW
Coinweb offers its Automotive partner BMW Thailand access to Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) set to bring a whole new experience to BMW’s customer base in Thailand. Hong Kong, 29th Dec 2022 – Coinweb and BMW have embarked on a partnership to introduce blockchain technology to the latter’s workflow...
NEWSBTC
NEAR Struggles As Bulls Aim To Flip $1.45 Resistance Into Support
NEAR, the native crypto of Near Protocol, seems to continue mirroring the trajectory of Bitcoin, one of the main driving forces of the cryptocurrency industry. The largest crypto asset boasting a total market capitalization of $320.76 billion has so far failed to establish a strong upward momentum that will enable it to exit 2022 with a higher value.
