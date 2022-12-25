Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Biden heading to US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday was headed to a place very familiar to him — the U.S. Virgin Islands — to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family. The president and his wife, first lady Jill...
WDIO-TV
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. Under the...
WDIO-TV
Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Albert Rivera knows well how dangerous Mexico can be: He sometimes wears a bulletproof vest around the compound of bright yellow buildings that he built into one of the nation’s largest migrant shelters. His phone stores more evidence in the form of stomach-churning videos...
WDIO-TV
DOT to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was...
WDIO-TV
First Congress revealed Biden’s generational ambition
WASHINGTON (AP) — When he ran for the White House, Joe Biden told voters his presidency would be a bridge to the next generation. His first two years on the job have revealed it to be a much more ambitious venture. As he nears the halfway mark on his...
WDIO-TV
Mexico president asks residents to reject drug gang gifts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president appealed to the country’s citizens Tuesday not to accept holiday handouts and gifts from drug gangs, after videos posted online showed garish pickup trucks handing out loads of gifts while bystanders described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel.
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: U.S. House bans Tiktok
The U.S. House is banning Tiktok. A new rule says the popular app cannot be downloaded on any device issued by the House of Representatives, because it poses a security risk. That concern stems from Tiktok being owned by a Chinese company. Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit that claims...
WDIO-TV
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal...
