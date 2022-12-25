Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causesAsh JurbergDallas, TX
5 Best Taco Places in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong windsVictorTexas State
These are the most read Dallas articles of 2022Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against KnicksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
The D Editors Choose Their Favorite Stories of 2022
This is like telling everyone who your favorite child is. It’s unfair and reductive and is likely to cause hurt feelings. That said, I love my son more than I love my daughter, and these are my favorite stories from 2022, in chronological order: we did a story about the Dallas convention center that was fine, but the art we used to illustrate it is beautifully insane, maybe one of the silliest things the magazine has ever published.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
Dallas Observer
Lubellas Patisserie in East Dallas: One of Dallas' Great New Bakeries
Life was good. Up-and-coming pastry chef Maria Becerra was working in one of Dallas’ premier fine dining establishments, Bullion, under chef Bruno Davaillon. Then came COVID-19. Like so many, Becerra’s world changed dramatically. As the pandemic spread, Bullion closed its doors, and Becerra found herself at a crossroads....
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Dallas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox4news.com
New Year's Eve events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year
North Texans are ready to send off 2022 with a bang and bring on 2023. There are several events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year. We even have some kid-friendly events at the bottom of our list!. Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2023.
dmagazine.com
The Best Drinks We Had in Dallas in 2022
No meal is complete without a refreshing drink, and we had plenty this year. We tried a beer with history, a vermouth cocktail served in an IV bag, and a seasonal brew. These were the drinks we—dining critic Brian Reinhart and online dining editor Nataly Keomoungkhoun—savored the most.
fox4news.com
Cowboys DE Sam Williams talks about Plano car crash scare
PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he's grateful to be alive after a scary car crash in Plano. Williams was briefly hospitalized after being sideswiped by another car this past Thursday. He walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Texas, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Texas featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Southern Gateway Park Project Gets $7.75M In Funding
$7.75 million in federal funding is expected for the Southern Gateway Park Project that will span Interstate I-35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues and is adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. In a tweet, Dallas’ mayor Eric Johnson called the funding “a major investment in Oak Cliff and the quality of...
dmagazine.com
See These Art Exhibitions Before They Close in January
You should rush to see a crop of exhibitions that won’t be up past January (or in one case, December). This group pushes the envelope, invoking topics of race, gender, and whimsy. On the threshold of the New Year, they give us time and space for moments of introspection. They all say something about ourselves and others.
dmagazine.com
Find Mocktails at These Dallas Bars and Restaurants
Mocktails are always in season, and lucky for us, there are plenty of Dallas bars and restaurants offering alcohol-free drinks that look and taste delicious. No offense to ginger ale on ice, but it’s just not as flavorful as a drink that’s been embellished and considered in the same way the booze side of the menu is.
keranews.org
American Indian artist Brian Larney uses a mix of art, activism to chronicle Indigenous history
Brian Larney is an AI.tivist or American Indian artist. He is also an Artivist where he performs Artivism, a concept that includes art as a form of activism. Larney uses his unique artistry to tell the stories of American Indian peoples and to advocate for Indigenous and land rights. His art reflects his tribal heritage and cultural traditions. Larney seeks to raise awareness about the experiences and struggles of Indigenous people and to promote social justice.
Voice of America
Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America
Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
UTEP basketball coach drives 3 stranded Pitt football players 9 hours to bowl game
It sounds like something out of a movie script.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
thewestsidegazette.com
Reaction to Dean Trial Painful for Many Blacks
Atatiana Jefferson’s Murder Has Become the Norm, Psychologist Says Crutchfield. For some African American parents and professionals, the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was too much – excessive news coverage, an outpouring of gory details and lengthy deliberations over sentencing. So, they ignored the...
Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
Comments / 1