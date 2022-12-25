ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

The D Editors Choose Their Favorite Stories of 2022

This is like telling everyone who your favorite child is. It’s unfair and reductive and is likely to cause hurt feelings. That said, I love my son more than I love my daughter, and these are my favorite stories from 2022, in chronological order: we did a story about the Dallas convention center that was fine, but the art we used to illustrate it is beautifully insane, maybe one of the silliest things the magazine has ever published.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Lubellas Patisserie in East Dallas: One of Dallas' Great New Bakeries

Life was good. Up-and-coming pastry chef Maria Becerra was working in one of Dallas’ premier fine dining establishments, Bullion, under chef Bruno Davaillon. Then came COVID-19. Like so many, Becerra’s world changed dramatically. As the pandemic spread, Bullion closed its doors, and Becerra found herself at a crossroads....
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Best Drinks We Had in Dallas in 2022

No meal is complete without a refreshing drink, and we had plenty this year. We tried a beer with history, a vermouth cocktail served in an IV bag, and a seasonal brew. These were the drinks we—dining critic Brian Reinhart and online dining editor Nataly Keomoungkhoun—savored the most.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Cowboys DE Sam Williams talks about Plano car crash scare

PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he's grateful to be alive after a scary car crash in Plano. Williams was briefly hospitalized after being sideswiped by another car this past Thursday. He walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Southern Gateway Park Project Gets $7.75M In Funding

$7.75 million in federal funding is expected for the Southern Gateway Park Project that will span Interstate I-35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues and is adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. In a tweet, Dallas’ mayor Eric Johnson called the funding “a major investment in Oak Cliff and the quality of...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

See These Art Exhibitions Before They Close in January

You should rush to see a crop of exhibitions that won’t be up past January (or in one case, December). This group pushes the envelope, invoking topics of race, gender, and whimsy. On the threshold of the New Year, they give us time and space for moments of introspection. They all say something about ourselves and others.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Find Mocktails at These Dallas Bars and Restaurants

Mocktails are always in season, and lucky for us, there are plenty of Dallas bars and restaurants offering alcohol-free drinks that look and taste delicious. No offense to ginger ale on ice, but it’s just not as flavorful as a drink that’s been embellished and considered in the same way the booze side of the menu is.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

American Indian artist Brian Larney uses a mix of art, activism to chronicle Indigenous history

Brian Larney is an AI.tivist or American Indian artist. He is also an Artivist where he performs Artivism, a concept that includes art as a form of activism. Larney uses his unique artistry to tell the stories of American Indian peoples and to advocate for Indigenous and land rights. His art reflects his tribal heritage and cultural traditions. Larney seeks to raise awareness about the experiences and struggles of Indigenous people and to promote social justice.
DALLAS, TX
Voice of America

Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America

Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
DALLAS, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

Reaction to Dean Trial Painful for Many Blacks

Atatiana Jefferson’s Murder Has Become the Norm, Psychologist Says Crutchfield. For some African American parents and professionals, the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was too much – excessive news coverage, an outpouring of gory details and lengthy deliberations over sentencing. So, they ignored the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
FRISCO, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
dallasfreepress.com

A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors

Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy