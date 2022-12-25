ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CV's Chang, plus Boiling Springs' Mowe and Strine shine in Cumberland Valley holiday swim meet

The annual Cumberland Valley Swimming Holiday Invite brings top-flight swimmers from across the state to the Cumberland Valley Natatorium and Wednesday get-together was no exception. Swimmers from elite programs including Emmaus, Souderton, Hatboro-Horsham and Upper St. Clair joined those from host Cumberland Valley and nearby neighbor Boiling Springs in the...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Pa. driver killed on Christmas after hitting tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree.
CATASAUQUA, PA
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day

The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
