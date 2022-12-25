Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Reds make winning start to Premier League top-four bid
Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action as they restarted their bid to force their way into the top four with an entertaining victory over Aston Villa. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and teenager Stefan Bajcetic ensured the Reds recorded a third successive league win for the first time this season and reduced the gap to the Champions League places to five points.
Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League
A total of 182 EPL goals have now been scored by Americans. Remarkably, exactly half of those goals have been scored by Americans playing for Fulham.
PSV Confirm Cody Gakpo Agreement With Liverpool Ahead Of €40m-€50m January Transfer
Liverpool may feel like they are getting a bargain, considering Gakpo has scored 13 goals and recorded 14 assists in 20 appearances for PSV this season.
Manchester United unlikely to sign striker permanently in January window
Manchester United are more likely to sign a striker on loan rather than a permanent deal in the January window, with the focus on the summer market, as is the club’s usual policy. The news comes after Liverpool reached an agreement with PSV to sign Cody Gakpo for an...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool
Following up a 2-1 victory over Brighton and shove Albion way back in November, Villa host Liverpool on Boxing Day in what’s sure to be an intriguing match. Given the gulf of time between matches, current form doesn’t necessarily reflect upon the last few matches, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool did slap around Southampton 3-1 back on November 12th at Anfield. Players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Darwin Nunez at forward, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They currently sit 6th in the table to Villa’s 12th.
FOX Sports
Nketiah scores, leader Arsenal rallies to beat West Ham 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday. The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for...
Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight
Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November. Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to...
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
CBS Sports
Leeds United vs. Manchester City live stream: game prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds
The World Cup break is over for Jesse Marsch and Leeds United and they'll have quite the challenge in facing Manchester City without the suspended Tyler Adams. With Wolves winning this week, Leeds are only two points above the relegation zone although they do have two games in hand on the Midlands club.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Intensify Efforts to Sign Enzo in January
Liverpool are set to sign forward Cody Gakpo from PSV in the coming days, with the 23-year-old Dutch star set to travel to Merseyside to undergo his medical after the cubs agreed a £37M base fee for the World Cup standout. However, for many Liverpool fans, excitement was tempered...
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
NBC Sports
Brighton storms past sorry Southampton
Brighton dished out a Boxing Day beating to Southampton as the Seagulls won 3-1 to continue their fine season. Adam Lallana put Brighton ahead early on after a goalkeeping error from Gavin Bazunu, then an own goal from Romain Perraud rubbed further salt into the wounds. A second half stunner...
BBC
Leeds 1-3 Man City: Erling Haaland reaches 20 Premier League goals in record time
Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals as Manchester City overcame a stubborn Leeds to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to five points. Frustrated by a disciplined and determined home side and their own profligacy for much of the first half...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Early Lead After Trent Alexander-Arnold Brilliance - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 1-0 up against Aston Villa as the Premier League returns.
BBC
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: What Klopp said
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells Match of the Day: "We start new. We cannot change that. We have to fight together again and for that it was really good. "I loved the first half, the outstanding moment was for sure the first goal with the pass from Trent but we had top situations in the build-up.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
ng-sportingnews.com
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth result, highlights and analysis as Potter admits uncertainty over James injury
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said Reece James' latest injury disrupted his players as they ended their six-game wait for a Premier League win and gained ground on the top four with a comfortable victory at home to lacklustre Bournemouth. James had impressed on his return from a knee problem...
FOX Sports
Liverpool eyes CL spots with 3rd straight league win
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Liverpool extended its winning streak in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday to close the gap on the top four. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk struck in the first half at Villa Park before Stefan Bajcetic scored near the end of the second. Liverpool's third straight victory moved the club five points adrift of the Champions League spots, with Juergen Klopp's side remaining sixth.
