ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Warren bar deemed total loss after early morning fire

A Warren bar is deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. It was 4:11 a.m. when crews were called to Premier Bar on Park Avenue. The building was fully engulfed by the flames. Premier was temporarily closed before the fire. The Warren Fire Department says crews...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Deadly house fire under investigation in Columbiana

One person is dead following a house fire in Columbiana late Monday night. Firefighters were called to North Pearl Street shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed one person was found dead, but investigators are still working to find out their identity and the cause of the fire. Leetonia Fire Department was...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull Co. organizations recover from burst pipes

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage. Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Kravitz Deli reopens for take-out after fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a long six weeks, but Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue is finally serving customers again. The deli reopened Tuesday with no shortage of customers after shutting its doors in November because of a fire. “We’re only doing a limited menu right now,”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
Yahoo Sports

Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures

MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
MASSILLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy