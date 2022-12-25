Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Warren bar deemed total loss after early morning fire
A Warren bar is deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. It was 4:11 a.m. when crews were called to Premier Bar on Park Avenue. The building was fully engulfed by the flames. Premier was temporarily closed before the fire. The Warren Fire Department says crews...
Extensive damage to home after neighbor spots black smoke, fire
A house is extensively damaged Wednesday morning after a fire spread from level to level of a home.
One taken to hospital after Struthers crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash in Struthers Wednesday morning.
Car knocks over utility pole on Youngstown’s South Side
It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Avenue and East Florida Avenue.
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
WFMJ.com
Deadly house fire under investigation in Columbiana
One person is dead following a house fire in Columbiana late Monday night. Firefighters were called to North Pearl Street shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed one person was found dead, but investigators are still working to find out their identity and the cause of the fire. Leetonia Fire Department was...
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. organizations recover from burst pipes
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage. Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.
Victim identified in Youngstown’s South Side gas station shooting
Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at a Youngstown gas station.
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire.
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
Clean-up underway after damage at Trumbull County courthouse
Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday.
‘Blinded by the sun’: Car runs stop sign, leads to 3-car accident
Two people were taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.
Crash near Columbiana County damages vehicles
A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.
St. Elizabeth in Youngstown deals with water main break
St. Elizabeth Health Center in downtown Youngstown experienced a water main break over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with Mercy Health.
27 First News
Kravitz Deli reopens for take-out after fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a long six weeks, but Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue is finally serving customers again. The deli reopened Tuesday with no shortage of customers after shutting its doors in November because of a fire. “We’re only doing a limited menu right now,”...
explore venango
Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
Yahoo Sports
Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures
MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
Arrest made in Youngstown double homicide
Mikese Stevens was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Kimberly Kalasky and Joseph Sanders.
Comments / 0