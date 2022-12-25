ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Phil Mickelson’s 2022 will be remembered for everything but golf

Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Tri-City Herald

Which PGA Tour Player Impact Program recipients were searched the most in 2022?

The purse for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program continues to swell, but as with everything, the added cash has brought added strings. For example, at the Tour Championship, commissioner Jay Monahan explained that players would be eligible for their share of the $100 million in bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming 2023 season.
CBS Sports

Why Rory McIlroy is poised to end major championship drought in 2023 and collect elusive fifth title

Rory McIlroy became the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings for the ninth time in his career in 2022, yet many still considered his year a failure because he did not win one of the four major championships in which he played. McIlroy could have won 15 tournaments, but without moving his major total from four to five, his campaign would have been deemed a disappointment to some.
Golf.com

One of our most-read Rules Guy questions involved a tricky bunker dilemma

Rules Guy is one of GOLF.com’s most popular franchises, tackling real questions from loyal readers twice a week with Rules Guys’ unique blend of wit and wisdom. As we look back on the year that was, some questions were more of a hit with readers than others. In August, Rules Guy answered a letter from Roy Shin, who submitted his inquiry via email.
Golf.com

Mark Wahlberg, Augusta and more: These were our 5 most-watched videos of 2022

There’s no shortage of salivating golf videos these days. You can find swing tips galore on every platform. Shots of beautiful courses in perfect lighting flood our feeds, and golf is the favorite hobby of pop culture icons around the world (who are happy to share why with us).
Yardbarker

Kathy Whitworth, golf's greatest champion, dies at 83

Kathy Whitworth, professional golf's all-time wins leader, died suddenly on Christmas Eve at the age of 83. Whitworth was a giant in professional golf and one of the most dominant players ever. Her career, which spanned nearly three decades, saw her win 88 LPGA events including six major championships. She won the women's PGA championship three different times in 1967, 1971, and 1975.
Golf.com

My favorite golf walk of 2022 revealed St. Andrews’ other side

On Sunday at St. Andrews, I got the sense that golf had changed forever. The major season had just come to a close. Cameron Smith, the winner of the Open Championship, was a rumored LIV commit — an intriguing turn in the latest chapter of a growing rift in the professional game. Other LIV pros addressed their uncertain futures as their tournaments wrapped. Paul Casey acknowledged his world ranking could soon plummet:
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in North Carolina (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in North Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in North Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
Golf.com

Our 5 favorite Drop Zone episodes from 2022

The Drop Zone crew was hard at work this year, bringing more than 50 episodes into your ears. We were lucky that so many of you listened, too, allowing us to bring you recordings from media centers, moving vehicles, major championships, PGA Tour events, LIV events and more. While some...

