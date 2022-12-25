Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Related
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s 2022 will be remembered for everything but golf
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
CBS Sports
Tiger Woods schedule 2023: More events expected but competitiveness questionable amid ongoing recovery
Tiger Woods taught us nothing during a busy December of golf. What was presumed to be a bit of foreshadowing for how 2023 could unfold for him turned into nothing more than a continuation of what he looked like in 2022. Woods first withdrew from the Hero World Challenge with...
5 things we want to see on the LPGA in 2023: Majors for Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson, buy-in from PGA Tour stars and more
As we look ahead to 2023, there’s plenty to wish for inside the ropes on the LPGA. With major championship venues like Pebble Beach and Baltusrol on the horizon, and the first-ever Solheim Cup set in Spain, the stages are ripe for epic drama. Watching Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda...
Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed Show Off Masters Invitations
78 golfers in the 2023 Masters field—including 16 LIV players—will be receiving the coveted invitation to Augusta National in the mail this holiday season.
Tri-City Herald
Which PGA Tour Player Impact Program recipients were searched the most in 2022?
The purse for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program continues to swell, but as with everything, the added cash has brought added strings. For example, at the Tour Championship, commissioner Jay Monahan explained that players would be eligible for their share of the $100 million in bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming 2023 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A golf tour with 54-hole events will start to receive OWGR points in January, but it’s not LIV Golf
The Official World Golf Ranking has announced that a tour will start to receive points in 2023, but it’s not LIV Golf. The OWGR will begin to include the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana after the first week of January following a 16-month application process. The tour was founded in 2017.
Golf.com
LIV Golf’s path to OWGR points became clearer Wednesday, but they might not like it
In any other year, this would not be news. But as 2022 winds to a close, it is the news of the day. The Official World Golf Ranking has awarded eligibility for ranking points to another golf tour. Just not the tour you’re thinking of. The OWGR announced Wednesday...
CBS Sports
Why Rory McIlroy is poised to end major championship drought in 2023 and collect elusive fifth title
Rory McIlroy became the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings for the ninth time in his career in 2022, yet many still considered his year a failure because he did not win one of the four major championships in which he played. McIlroy could have won 15 tournaments, but without moving his major total from four to five, his campaign would have been deemed a disappointment to some.
Golf.com
One of our most-read Rules Guy questions involved a tricky bunker dilemma
Rules Guy is one of GOLF.com’s most popular franchises, tackling real questions from loyal readers twice a week with Rules Guys’ unique blend of wit and wisdom. As we look back on the year that was, some questions were more of a hit with readers than others. In August, Rules Guy answered a letter from Roy Shin, who submitted his inquiry via email.
Golf.com
Mark Wahlberg, Augusta and more: These were our 5 most-watched videos of 2022
There’s no shortage of salivating golf videos these days. You can find swing tips galore on every platform. Shots of beautiful courses in perfect lighting flood our feeds, and golf is the favorite hobby of pop culture icons around the world (who are happy to share why with us).
Breakout Golfers to Watch in 2023: Cameron Young
With five runner-up finishes in 2023, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year is here to stay.
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The PGA Tour Player of the Year
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 4 SI Golf newsmaker, rode an amazing early year heater to a green jacket and the No. 1 world ranking.
Your 2022 picks: Golfweek's top 10 golf equipment stories of the year
For the final days of 2022, we’re offering up snapshots of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including the PGA and LPGA tours, travel, instruction and fitness. Here’s what we’ve already counted down. Now it’s time to put our top equipment...
Yardbarker
Kathy Whitworth, golf's greatest champion, dies at 83
Kathy Whitworth, professional golf's all-time wins leader, died suddenly on Christmas Eve at the age of 83. Whitworth was a giant in professional golf and one of the most dominant players ever. Her career, which spanned nearly three decades, saw her win 88 LPGA events including six major championships. She won the women's PGA championship three different times in 1967, 1971, and 1975.
Golf.com
My favorite golf walk of 2022 revealed St. Andrews’ other side
On Sunday at St. Andrews, I got the sense that golf had changed forever. The major season had just come to a close. Cameron Smith, the winner of the Open Championship, was a rumored LIV commit — an intriguing turn in the latest chapter of a growing rift in the professional game. Other LIV pros addressed their uncertain futures as their tournaments wrapped. Paul Casey acknowledged his world ranking could soon plummet:
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in North Carolina (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in North Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in North Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
Golf.com
Our 5 favorite Drop Zone episodes from 2022
The Drop Zone crew was hard at work this year, bringing more than 50 episodes into your ears. We were lucky that so many of you listened, too, allowing us to bring you recordings from media centers, moving vehicles, major championships, PGA Tour events, LIV events and more. While some...
Comments / 1