Another team could steal Carlos Correa during stalled Mets contract talks
This story sounds familiar. That’s because last week, the San Francisco Giants let go of a 13-year, $350 million contract with Carlos Correa. And the same thing could happen with the Mets. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets swooped in after the Giants expressed concern...
Pirates sign ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher
A new pitcher for the Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh and Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTE. This will be the 12th team Hill will be a part of in his soon-to-be 19-year career.
Sinking Devils drop another game to Bruins, fall to 3-7-2 in December | 3 takeaways
The Devils trudged onto the ice in warmups Wednesday – injury-riddled, yet surprisingly confident – and knew they needed to finish their high-danger chances to down the NHL-best Bruins. Much like their other losses in a brutal month of December, the Devils failed to deliver.
Packers sign ex-Rutgers star
Bo Melton is on the move. The Green Bay Packers signed the former Rutgers star onto its active roster off of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad on Tuesday. Melton could make his NFL debut on Sunday, when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. He has remained on the Seahawks’ practice roster throughout the regular season. In his preseason debut, he led his team in receiving yards (47 on two catches) against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Injured Eagles star chooses between surgery and playoffs
You can’t keep Lane Johnson out of the game. The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle who needs abdominal surgery will put it off in order to participate in the playoffs. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday: After consulting with numerous experts, including...
Eagles player predicts Super Bowl victory
What does 2023 have in store for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is predicting a trip to Super Bowl LVII. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in November. He hyped up fans with a special, cryptic message on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter:
