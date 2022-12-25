ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates sign ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher

A new pitcher for the Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh and Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTE. This will be the 12th team Hill will be a part of in his soon-to-be 19-year career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Packers sign ex-Rutgers star

Bo Melton is on the move. The Green Bay Packers signed the former Rutgers star onto its active roster off of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad on Tuesday. Melton could make his NFL debut on Sunday, when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. He has remained on the Seahawks’ practice roster throughout the regular season. In his preseason debut, he led his team in receiving yards (47 on two catches) against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Injured Eagles star chooses between surgery and playoffs

You can’t keep Lane Johnson out of the game. The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle who needs abdominal surgery will put it off in order to participate in the playoffs. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday: After consulting with numerous experts, including...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eagles player predicts Super Bowl victory

What does 2023 have in store for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is predicting a trip to Super Bowl LVII. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in November. He hyped up fans with a special, cryptic message on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
