No injuries reported after Christmas Day house fire in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at a home in the Providence Forge area of New Kent County required help from four neighboring fire departments but resulted in no injuries.

According to the New Kent County Fire-Rescue Department, crews were called to a home on the 9700 block of Carriage Road at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of a fire.

Crews got to the home within nine minutes and found a single-story house which had become substantially involved in the fire.

The fire required help from fire crews from James City County, Charles City County, Henrico County and the town of West Point and took around 30 minutes to become under control.

None of the occupants were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. This incident is under investigation by the New Kent Fire Marshal’s Office.