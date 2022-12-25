ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Why Rutgers will have harder time reaching bowl games in near future

The bar for success at Rutgers, like the majority of Division I college football programs, is to reach a bowl game. That might get a whole lot harder in the near future. In an era of sweeping change across college football, the bowl structure may be the next aspect of college football that receives a major overhaul, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Nick Carparelli, the executive director of Bowl Season, the organization that operates the 41 bowl games, and bowl officials plan to meet with conference commissioners this spring to explore significant changes that could revolutionize bowl games and pave the way for the future of college football’s postseason, per Dellenger.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

After Sam Cali title, Livingston’s Aidan Carmody ready for more challenges

It wasn’t always easy, but come around noon on Tuesday, Livingston’s Aidan Carmody left the gym at FDU-Florham a 2022 Sam Cali champion at 106 pounds. Carmody’s last two matches — in the semifinals against Anthony DiAndrea of Watchung Hills and in the finals against Salvatore Borrometi of St. Peter’s Prep — were maybe a bit closer for comfort than either Carmody, or Lancer coach Dan Brill might have liked.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says

Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

The next Irish great? Camden Catholic’s Spaulding wins Mustang Classic as 9th seed

Camden Catholic freshman Sammy Spaudling did not miss his chance to make a first impression Wednesday at the Mustang Wrestling Classic. The confident 15-year-old, a resident of Runnemede, came from the No. 9 seed to win the 120-pound title at Brick Memorial. Spaulding was named the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weights. He did not allow a point in any of his four bouts.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy