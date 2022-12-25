Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Spotswood’s Coach Mate reaches 400 career wins in Crusader Classic consolation
Daniel Yarus and Kiye Walker scored 18 points apiece to lead Spotswood to a win over Great Oaks Charter, 94-52, in the consolation round of the Crusader Classic at Bound Brook. The win represents career victory No. 400 for Spotswood head coach Steve Mate, currently in his 28th year at...
No. 5 Rutgers Prep falls short - Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic - Boys basketball
Jadin Collins led his team with 14 points and six boards but Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, could not overcome a slow start as Cardinal O’Hara (PA) prevailed, 73-53, in the Pete and Jameer Nelson Play-By-Play Classic at Widener University in Chester, PA. Franklin Jones...
Why Rutgers will have harder time reaching bowl games in near future
The bar for success at Rutgers, like the majority of Division I college football programs, is to reach a bowl game. That might get a whole lot harder in the near future. In an era of sweeping change across college football, the bowl structure may be the next aspect of college football that receives a major overhaul, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Nick Carparelli, the executive director of Bowl Season, the organization that operates the 41 bowl games, and bowl officials plan to meet with conference commissioners this spring to explore significant changes that could revolutionize bowl games and pave the way for the future of college football’s postseason, per Dellenger.
Pat. Eastside tops No. 3 Hudson Cath., No. 1 Roselle Cath. falls, Patrick School wins at Jordan Classic
Preston Brown’s 20 points, six rebounds and three steals led Paterson Eastside to a 66-56 victory over Hudson Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Jordan Holiday Classic at Gaucho’s Gym in The Bronx. Bryce Stokes scored 17 of his 19 points in the first...
Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament: Summit dominates to win title - Boys Basketball
Myles Blackley starred for Summit with 22 points in its 63-36 win over Millburn in the final round of the Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament in Summit. Brett Colon added 18 points, including four three-pointers, for Summit, which 32-19 at halftime. Zach Benmorits netted nine points for Millburn. Gov. Livingston 49,...
New Egypt’s Kimmick notches 100th career three-pointer in loss to Robbinsville in Warrior Classic final
Devin Kimmick further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest shooters in New Egypt boys’ basketball history during Wednesday’s Warrior Classic final. The senior guard tallied his 100th career three-pointer in New Egypt’s 65-41 loss to Robbinsville in the Warrior Classic championship round in New Egypt.
Girls basketball: Miller pushes Bound Brook to comeback win over Warren Hills in Crusader Classic finals
Casey Miller netted a game-high 24 points and tallied eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds to push Bound Brook to a 45-44 come-from-behind win over Warren Hills in the finals of the Crusader Classic in Bound Brook. The Crusaders (3-1) trailed 15-2 after the opening quarter and Warren Hills...
Brearley over People’s Prep - Boys basketball - Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament
Jake Zawacki netted 27 points with nine rebounds and five assists to lead Brearley to a 74-42 win over People’s Prep at the Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, in Glen Ridge. Brearley (2-3) led 30-14 at the end of the opening quarter. Ryan Obiedzinski added on 19 points and four assists to the win.
WOBM Classic, Snyder bracket, semifinals: Rumson-Fair Haven, Ewing win - girls basketball
Julia Corsentino led all scorers with 19 points to lead second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven to a 60-38 win over third-seeded Wall in the semifinal round of the Snyder Bracket for the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Raquel Guidetti netted 13 points while Dylan Cahill chipped in with nine for Rumson-Fair Haven...
After Sam Cali title, Livingston’s Aidan Carmody ready for more challenges
It wasn’t always easy, but come around noon on Tuesday, Livingston’s Aidan Carmody left the gym at FDU-Florham a 2022 Sam Cali champion at 106 pounds. Carmody’s last two matches — in the semifinals against Anthony DiAndrea of Watchung Hills and in the finals against Salvatore Borrometi of St. Peter’s Prep — were maybe a bit closer for comfort than either Carmody, or Lancer coach Dan Brill might have liked.
Boys basketball: Paramus Cath., Saddle River Day advance to final at Paterson Charter Tourney
Senior guard Niko Gomez hit a buzzer-beating bank shot to give Paramus Catholic the last-second victory over Paterson Charter, 56-55, in the semifinal round of the Paterson Charter Tournament. Paramus Catholic (4-2) will face Saddle River Day in the championship game on Friday at 6 p.m. while Paterson Charter (4-1)...
Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says
Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
Girls basketball: No. 2 Morris Catholic rolls past Apex Friendship (NC) in John Wall Classic
Alexis Rosenfeld posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Morris Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 51-32 win over Apex Friendship (NC) at the John Wall Classic at Cary Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. Morris Catholic will play in the championship game...
National Signing Day, 2022: A look at Hudson County’s Division 1 football commits
Last week, in high schools across the country, hundreds of high school football seniors saw their dreams officially come true as they signed their letters of intent to play NCAA Division 1 Football as part of the December “early” National Signing Day. Hudson County was no exception and...
Bergen Tech over University Charter - William Ferguson Tourney - Consol. - Boys basketball
Raj Malhotra scored 15 points in leading five players in double figures as Bergen Tech won, 80-31, over University Charter in the consolation round of the William Ferguson Holiday Tournament at North Arlington. Zach Mosca added 14 points, Miguel Manalang put in 13, Michael Staninets, 11, and Dom Genario, 10,...
Hillsborough, Pennington win - John Molinelli Tournament - 1st Rd. - Girls basketball
Amy Rachilla scored 16 points in leading four players in double figures as Hillsborough won, 59-21, over Hopewell Valley in the first round of the John Molinelli Tournament at Lawrence. Mya Loniewski and Reghan Bice recorded 14 points apiece while Francesca Schiro put in 12 more for Hillsborough (3-1). Kennedy...
The next Irish great? Camden Catholic’s Spaulding wins Mustang Classic as 9th seed
Camden Catholic freshman Sammy Spaudling did not miss his chance to make a first impression Wednesday at the Mustang Wrestling Classic. The confident 15-year-old, a resident of Runnemede, came from the No. 9 seed to win the 120-pound title at Brick Memorial. Spaulding was named the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weights. He did not allow a point in any of his four bouts.
Boys Basketball: No. 2 Camden, No. 6 Don Bosco Prep at John Wall Invit. in Raleigh
Aaron Bradshaw’s 22 points and 13 rebounds powered Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-48 victory over Panther Creek (N.C). in the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bradshaw, a University of Kentucky commit, had 14 points and eight...
Jackson Memorial, Freehold Township reach final at WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Keith Adame knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lift top-seeded Jackson Memorial to a 59-48 win over fourth-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals of the Gepp Bracket at the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Complete Box Score ». Jackson Memorial broke open a tight game in...
Morristown, No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s win - Paterson Showcase - Girls basketball
Maya Summerville led with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as Morristown won, 55-51, over Saddle River Day, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the Kennedy Lady Knights Holiday Showcase at Paterson Kennedy. Anna Rivetti added 12 points, nine boards, six assists and three steals for Morristown...
