The bar for success at Rutgers, like the majority of Division I college football programs, is to reach a bowl game. That might get a whole lot harder in the near future. In an era of sweeping change across college football, the bowl structure may be the next aspect of college football that receives a major overhaul, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Nick Carparelli, the executive director of Bowl Season, the organization that operates the 41 bowl games, and bowl officials plan to meet with conference commissioners this spring to explore significant changes that could revolutionize bowl games and pave the way for the future of college football’s postseason, per Dellenger.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO