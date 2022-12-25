Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Williamson Daily News
COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field
CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
wchstv.com
Firefighters combat freezing temperatures while responding to house fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Huntington and had to deal with freezing temperatures in the process, firefighters said. The fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Crestmont Drive, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Firefighters said the...
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
wchstv.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a fire Tuesday night in Charleston. The fire was reported about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Crestlyn Drive. When they arrived at the home, firefighters said they could see flames coming from the roof. Firefighters said...
wchstv.com
Firefighters welcome warmer weather after battling through icy conditions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been obstacle after obstacle for Huntington firefighters since the temperature dropped below freezing last week. The Huntington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Crestmont Drive Wednesday, hooked up to a hydrant and quickly realized it was frozen. “It ended up being...
I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia
UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
Crash closes 2 I-64W lanes near Dunbar, West Virginia, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The slow and middle lanes on I-64 West near Dunbar will be temporarily closed due to a crash, dispatchers say. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 officials, the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 near the 53-mile marker of I-64 West near the Dunbar exit. Dispatchers […]
wchstv.com
Arctic air retreats in time for big warmup for the end of the year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — We've transitioned from the deep freeze to just the freeze over the last 24 hours, with temperatures reaching the 20s instead of holding in the single digits. In fact, Charleston and Huntington spent over 30 consecutive hours below 10 degrees. That streak ended Saturday afternoon...
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police ask for public assistance to find missing teen
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing teen from Roane County. Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, ran away from a residence in Spencer Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from state police. The post said Ash was...
Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia
OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Charleston's East End
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening as flames were spotted going through the roof of a two-story building in Charleston's East End. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. Firefighters worked for about an hour to contain...
WSAZ
Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WHITENING WHITES. This is an easy soak for your whites to turn them from dingy to sparkling white again. This is for white cotton and blends -- fabrics that can stand up to hot water. WASHER METHOD:. Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible...
wchstv.com
Capitol Market, Charleston gear up to recycle Christmas trees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Now that the holiday season is coming to a close, the Capitol Market is continuing a 20-year tradition of recycling Christmas trees. The great thing about live Christmas trees is that they are completely biodegradable and can be turned into garden mulch. While leaving the tree on the curb for the city to pick up is still an option, the City of Charleston is receiving a little extra help from the Capitol Market this year to make the process as easy as possible.
wchstv.com
Public's help sought with Kanawha animal shelter adult dog kennel at full capacity
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is asking for the public’s help because the Greenbrier Street shelter’s dog kennels have 134 dogs, and the facility is at full capacity. Shelter officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday that people are needed to adopt and...
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Christmas Day shooting
QUARRIER, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man shot and killed by his brother during a family fight on Christmas morning. The department said Tuesday Shane Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the Quarrier community on Cabin Creek.
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school
FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
