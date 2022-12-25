Read full article on original website
Lansing police dash cam catches alleged drunk driver going airborne
The whole incident was somehow caught on the dash camera of a Lansing Police Department officer.
Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout
FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
Crews rescue woman trapped inside vehicle after Christmas night crash
DETROIT – A Fort Gratiot woman was critically injured Christmas night after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers were dispatched just before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 25, to a single-vehicle crash along eastbound I-94, near Concord Avenue, in Detroit. Police...
Missing Sanilac County man, 87, found dead on Christmas Day
BUEL TWP, MI — Days after being reported missing, an 87-year-old Sanilac County man was found deceased on Christmas Day, a seeming casualty of the recent winter storm. Marvin “Dean” Kritzman was last seen alive in his hometown of Deckerville on Dec. 22, driving his blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Loved ones reported him missing, with police reporting they believed him in danger as he had severe medical conditions requiring medications.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows man slamming woman into van, forcing her inside vehicle in Detroit alley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A camera caught a man slamming a woman into a van and throwing her in the vehicle in a Detroit alley on Christmas. Around 5:30 p.m., the van pulled up in the alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile. The man jumped out and began attacking the woman as she pleaded for him to stop.
Police: Armed man killed after attempting to rob tow truck driver with CPL in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was killed after he tried to rob a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, according to the Detroit Police Department.The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, in the 15400 block of Young Street. Police say the armed man tried to rob the tow truck driver, but the tow truck driver had a CPL, was armed and shot the man.The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.According to police, the incident remains under investigation.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Sheriff's office urges residents to stay safe on ice
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Local anglers discuss the importance of safety while ice fishing on the Saginaw River. Heart Healthy Holidays. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dr. Peter Fattal joins us today to talk to us about how to...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 taken to hospital after shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say
DETROIT – Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) in the 19300 block of Rowe Street, according to authorities. That’s near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hoover Street.
Large house fire in Washtenaw County leaves man hospitalized, $100k in structure damage
The Manchester Township Fire Department said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They responded to the home in a rural area on Jacob, near Struthers and Washburn, and found the homeowner standing in the middle of the road.
wsgw.com
Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting
Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
Police: CPL-holding truck driver kills armed robbery suspect on Detroit’s east side
The tow truck driver, who was a concealed CPL holder, pulled out his gun and shot the alleged robber. It happened on Young Street near Block around 9:35 a.m.
Detroit liquor store owner calls apparent smash and grab the "dumbest" crime
Nothing was stolen in what appears to be an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s east side, but something was left – a large hole in the wall.
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Oakland County man with schizophrenia
State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Anthony VanHees, 31. They said he walked away from his group home on Reimanville near Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
abc12.com
Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
Detroit News
Ex-football QB Jayru Campbell arrested after police standoff in Oakland Co.
A former Cass Tech football quarterback who went to jail in 2014 for body-slamming a security guard has been arrested after a standoff with police. Jayru Campbell, who was also a quarterback for Ferris State University, is being held at the Oakland County Jail. He has been there since Christmas...
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
Gunfire, rats, a crash and more: 5 news stories at a coney island in 2022
Named for the popular Detroit-style chili dogs they serve, coney island restaurants can be found by the dozen all over the city, and its suburbs. Here are five incidents that occurred at a coney island in 2022.
abc12.com
New details released on a deadly car crash in Hemlock as two police cars were nearly hit
The first sign of trouble came in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper had to avoid a crash. Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock. The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost...
