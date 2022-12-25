ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout

FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Missing Sanilac County man, 87, found dead on Christmas Day

BUEL TWP, MI — Days after being reported missing, an 87-year-old Sanilac County man was found deceased on Christmas Day, a seeming casualty of the recent winter storm. Marvin “Dean” Kritzman was last seen alive in his hometown of Deckerville on Dec. 22, driving his blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Loved ones reported him missing, with police reporting they believed him in danger as he had severe medical conditions requiring medications.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Armed man killed after attempting to rob tow truck driver with CPL in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was killed after he tried to rob a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, according to the Detroit Police Department.The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, in the 15400 block of Young Street. Police say the armed man tried to rob the tow truck driver, but the tow truck driver had a CPL, was armed and shot the man.The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.According to police, the incident remains under investigation. 
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. Sheriff's office urges residents to stay safe on ice

Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Local anglers discuss the importance of safety while ice fishing on the Saginaw River. Heart Healthy Holidays. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dr. Peter Fattal joins us today to talk to us about how to...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash

Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
BRIGHTON, MI
wsgw.com

Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting

Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
FLINT, MI
wtvbam.com

19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up

GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
abc12.com

Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
BAY COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy