DeKalb Police investigating double shooting at Decatur hotel; 1 dead
DECATUR, Ga. — Two people were shot at a Decatur hotel Wednesday afternoon, according to DeKalb Police. One of the victims has died. Authorities said it happened at the Budgetel Inn & Suites at 2945 Gus Place. The hotel is not far from Flat Shoals Road and Exchange Park.
Three people were shot at a DeKalb County restaurant Wednesday just a few miles from a fatal shooting at a motel, police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary. Two people broke into a business at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13. A store employee said the store’s front lock was pried open and the men damaged an ATM and stole cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say
A man was ambushed and shot Tuesday evening shortly after seeking warmth at a southwest Atlanta dollar store and being denied entry, authorities said.
Man turned away from store for escaping cold shot outside, police say
A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.
2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
accesswdun.com
Man slips on ice, gets arrested after armed robbery in Gainesville
A man was arrested in Gainesville early Christmas morning after he reportedly slipped on a patch of ice following an attempted armed robbery on Atlanta Highway. According to Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department, the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday behind a business at 415 Atlanta Highway. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, of Gainesville was allegedly hiding behind a dumpster behind the business when a business employee exited the rear of the building.
Man & toddler killed in fiery I-20 crash with tractor-trailer on Christmas Day
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
Woman arrested after stabbing at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A woman accused of stabbing another woman at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was arrested Tuesday, police said....
Crews spotted working to extinguish fire at Walmart along Howell Mill Road
ATLANTA — Crews were spotted working to extinguish a fire at a Walmart along Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta Wednesday night. It happened at the Walmart at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW. At this time, it's not clear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt. Employees...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
2 inmates found dead inside DeKalb County Jail in 24 hours, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into deaths at the DeKalb County Jail after two men were found dead within 24 hours of each other. DeKalb County deputies say Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, from Lithonia, was found unresponsive in his cell...
Clayton County teen disappears from residence
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Matties Call has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Clayton County. Clayton police said Titola Layena was last seen in the 600 Block of Somerset Drive in Stockbridge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Layena is...
Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police. On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two inmates found dead in DeKalb County jail within 24 hours, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two DeKalb County inmates were found dead in their cells within 24 hours, according to officials. The cause of death has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 34-year-old, Anthony Lamar Walker of Lithonia was found unresponsive Monday night in his cell. Walker had been in jail since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
