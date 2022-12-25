A man was arrested in Gainesville early Christmas morning after he reportedly slipped on a patch of ice following an attempted armed robbery on Atlanta Highway. According to Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department, the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday behind a business at 415 Atlanta Highway. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, of Gainesville was allegedly hiding behind a dumpster behind the business when a business employee exited the rear of the building.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO