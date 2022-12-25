ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary. Two people broke into a business at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13. A store employee said the store’s front lock was pried open and the men damaged an ATM and stole cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
accesswdun.com

Man slips on ice, gets arrested after armed robbery in Gainesville

A man was arrested in Gainesville early Christmas morning after he reportedly slipped on a patch of ice following an attempted armed robbery on Atlanta Highway. According to Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department, the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday behind a business at 415 Atlanta Highway. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, of Gainesville was allegedly hiding behind a dumpster behind the business when a business employee exited the rear of the building.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police.  On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two inmates found dead in DeKalb County jail within 24 hours, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two DeKalb County inmates were found dead in their cells within 24 hours, according to officials. The cause of death has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 34-year-old, Anthony Lamar Walker of Lithonia was found unresponsive Monday night in his cell. Walker had been in jail since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
