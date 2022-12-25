The Tokyo Auto Salon, one of the largest gatherings of aftermarket builds in the entire world, is going to be happening January 13-15, 2023, and most Japanese automakers see it as an opportunity to get some extra street cred. As a result, they show up in droves with cool and quirky models, most of which will never see the public eye ever again after the show ends. Nissan though, which has produced some of the most modifiable cars in history, is heading to the salon and bringing several builds with it, some of which give us a good amount of hope.

2 DAYS AGO