insideevs.com
First Batch Of Solid-State Batteries Shipped By QuantumScape To EV Makers
QuantumScape, one of the most well-known solid-state battery developers, shipped its first batch of 24-layer lithium-metal cells to electric vehicle manufacturers for in-house testing. According to the company’s official press release, these prototype cells are known internally as “A0” samples and represent QuantumScape’s biggest milestone for 2022. Previously, the California-based...
TechCrunch
Ample’s founder explains what it takes to scale EV battery swapping
Billions of dollars have gone into developing batteries that can handle fast charges as well as chargers that can top up a vehicle in as little as 20 minutes. Few, at least in the U.S., are really talking about battery swapping for cars and trucks. Ample happens to be among...
Top Speed
The "Fairlady X" Is A Nissan Z SUV No One Asked For
SUVs are all the rage these days, showcased by companies like Ferrari even getting in on the SUV game with the Purosangue. The Nissan Z (or Fairlady Z if you live in Japan) has and is always going to be a two-door sports car, but some folks in Japan thought it was a good idea to combine the traits of the Fairlady Z with the proportions of a second-generation Nissan Murano. The result is an abomination called the Nissan Fairlady X.
insideevs.com
Apple Car Reportedly Coming In 2026 At Under $100K Without Level 5 Self-Driving
Apple is planning to launch its very own car, but according to a recent report, its initial plan to have a passenger focused vehicles with no steering wheel and seats that face each other has fallen through. The tech company is now apparently looking to bring a much more conventional vehicle to market, with a traditional seating arrangement, an actual steering wheel and a lower than anticipated price.
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
Zacks.com
3 Battery Stocks in Spotlight as the World Makes EV Shift
It’s no secret that the automotive industry is undergoing a permanent shift toward electric vehicles (EVs). Climate concerns, stringent fuel-economy targets and advancements in technology are boosting the environment-friendly EV market. Major automakers, pure EV plays, and small as well as mid-size startups are actively focusing on the development of environment-friendly vehicles. The widespread adoption of e-mobility will have a trickle-down effect in the supply chain, making battery stocks more attractive than ever.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Pro refreshed with a new Speed Edition
Redmi has updated its Note 12 line along with its K series of smartphones during its last major mobile device event of 2022. The new Speed Edition is based on the existing 12 Pro, yet has the ~15-month-old Snapdragon 778G chipset, touted as an "upgrade" over the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 platform.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Pad V8 Pro launches alongside new 80 GT smartphone in China
Honor seems to back the idea of the 'performance tablet' trend with the latest addition to its Pad line-up. It upgrades to a 144Hz refresh rate for its 12.1-inch 10-bit 2.5K+ LCD panel, kept on with a large 10,050mAh battery. The Pad V8 Pro has 8GB of RAM and 128GB...
MotorTrend Magazine
This 1,365-HP Twin-Turbo International Scout Is One Mean Street Machine
Whether the path is direct or winding often depends on where the journey begins. For David Shortz, his trip started at the dragstrip but ended up in a truly unique spot, as he built a classic utility vehicle into a four-digit street/strip sleeper. "My dad was a popular local drag...
Top Speed
Nissan To Feature Gorgeous Nissan Z Custom, Modern-Day Cube At Tokyo Auto Salon
The Tokyo Auto Salon, one of the largest gatherings of aftermarket builds in the entire world, is going to be happening January 13-15, 2023, and most Japanese automakers see it as an opportunity to get some extra street cred. As a result, they show up in droves with cool and quirky models, most of which will never see the public eye ever again after the show ends. Nissan though, which has produced some of the most modifiable cars in history, is heading to the salon and bringing several builds with it, some of which give us a good amount of hope.
notebookcheck.net
New 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor launched in Korea for 1.25 million won (US$982) and headed to North America soon
Samsung has announced a new Odyssey monitor to add to its extensive range, with the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) model being the latest member. At the moment, only a release date for Korea has been revealed, which lands on January 2, but there are plans to showcase the new 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor at CES 2023 before progressing to a wider global launch, including for the North American market.
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
fox56news.com
NADA used car value vs. KBB used car value
( ) — If you’re buying or selling a used car, you’ll want an accurate valuation of the vehicle to know if it’s fairly priced. Luckily, there are plenty of pricing tools available to help you figure out how much a vehicle is worth. You’ve probably...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Upgrade Coming Soon
Now entering its second year of production, the Ford F-150 Lightning remains a red-hot commodity, though it’s only the first iteration of a model that’s guaranteed to undergo some heavy changes moving forward. For starters, the second-gen F-150 Lightning will ride on its own, dedicated platform, unlike the current model, which shares its platform and many other components with the ICE-powered Ford F-150. As Ford Authority reported back in July, the Lightning is also expected to switch from using a lithium-ion battery to a lithium-iron phosphate unit in the future, though it seems as if the EV pickup may be getting a different kind of battery upgrade soon, too.
Tesla-Powered Can-Am Is The Ultimate Electric Dune-Destroyer
Electric motor swaps are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the automotive world, and it seems the trend is making its way over to the off-roading scene. Seen below is a rather rapid Can-Am Maverick UTV ripping through desert sands at full speed. However, instead of the growling three-cylinder engine it leaves the factory with, this particular example is powered by electric motors usually found in a Tesla Model 3. It's quite a sight to behold. The desert destroyer rips through the sand in silence; only the sound of the paddle tires pummelling the hot sand can be heard.
notebookcheck.net
Realme next-gen Fast Charging technology debut date set for early 2023
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software. Smartphone charging speeds have hit new heights in 2022, initially led by brands such as Realme with releases such as the GT Neo 3. It were capable of re-filling their batteries at up to 150 watts (W), although it was eventually supplanted by devices such as the 210W Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition.
notebookcheck.net
HP's 1000-nits Sure View panel is bright, but the picture quality is compromised
HP is a forerunner when it comes to integrated privacy filters and offers laptops with Sure View displays for many years. By the push of a button, you can limit the viewing angle stability and prevent unwanted views from other people. HP offers the fourth generation since last year and it offers very high brightness values. We just reviewed the 16-inch version in the EliteBook 865 G9 and we measure almost 900 nits, but there are a few things to keep in mind.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei P60-series case leak hints at upcoming launch for triple rear camera flagship smartphones
Huawei is said to launch next-gen additions to the P series of premium smartphone in early 2023. These devices will, according to a new leak, launch with a wild re-design for their rear cameras compared to their P50 predecessors. It may come in different finishes for standard and special edition versions of the upcoming devices.
torquenews.com
Subaru Will Uncover New STI Impreza And A Surprise Model At Tokyo Auto Salon
Subaru announced its Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 model lineup. There will be a hot 2024 Impreza STI hatch and a surprise next-generation SUV. Check out the report here. Subaru Corporation announced they will bring new STI-equipped models to the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 and a surprise new SUV. The Tokyo Auto Salon runs from Saturday, January 14, through Sunday, January 15. Subaru will unveil the new models at the press event on Friday, January 13.
Buying a Used KTM Motorcycle in Mexico Was Pretty Easy. Here’s What I Learned
Robert BaconCurious about buying a motorcycle if you're living in Mexico? This is how I acquired my used KTM Duke 390 while living in Guadalajara.
