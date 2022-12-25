Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch 2 launch in 2023 unlikely while Switch Pro plans were seemingly canned to make way for OLED Model
Members of Digital Foundry have been talking about the future – and the past – of the Nintendo Switch console in their latest DF Direct Weekly video. The journalists were asked if there might be a Nintendo Switch 2 console launched in 2023 and what kind of specs they would expect for such a device. While much of the discussion was based on opinion, John Linneman offered up some information about Nintendo’s Switch plans that was less subjective:
Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 launch with SpO2 sensor and NFC
The Redmi Watch 3 and the Redmi Band 2 have been launched in China. The Watch 3 is the larger of the two wearables, with a 1.75-in (~44 mm) AMOLED display and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The lightweight gadget weighs 37 g (~1.3 oz). The device has features like Bluetooth calling and a voice assistant. Plus, you can track your movement with support for GPS and over 121 exercise modes. The watch is expected to last 12 days in standby mode or seven days with heavy use.
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Buds2 Live tipped to launch soon
Android Audio Galaxy S Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut in February and will, of course, be Samsung's main focus. The company, however, has other popular devices in the works, with a new report teasing the imminent launch of the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Buds2 Live.
Google Pixel 6A crowned as world's best camera smartphone in blind test with over 21 million votes
As has become the norm over the past few years, YouTuber Marques Brownlee has, again, created a massive blind test comparison across the most popular camera smartphones on the market, with some rather incredible results. Previous iterations of this contest were held on Twitter, but this year's test was hosted on a website, allowing for better image quality and more votes.
Redmi K60 series launches with an inaugural E variant and an upgrade to wireless charging
Redmi has now confirmed that the latest generation of its K series has arrived, complete with a first-gen K60E powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC for the first time. The successors to the K50 and K50 Pro, on the other hand, have been unveiled as the Xiaomi brand's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 8 Gen 2 platforms respectively.
New 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor launched in Korea for 1.25 million won (US$982) and headed to North America soon
Samsung has announced a new Odyssey monitor to add to its extensive range, with the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) model being the latest member. At the moment, only a release date for Korea has been revealed, which lands on January 2, but there are plans to showcase the new 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor at CES 2023 before progressing to a wider global launch, including for the North American market.
Realme next-gen Fast Charging technology debut date set for early 2023
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software. Smartphone charging speeds have hit new heights in 2022, initially led by brands such as Realme with releases such as the GT Neo 3. It were capable of re-filling their batteries at up to 150 watts (W), although it was eventually supplanted by devices such as the 210W Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition.
Alienware 500 Hz gaming monitor materializes in key specs and image leak
It appears Alienware might be planning on unleashing a 500 Hz-capable gaming monitor onto the market soon, presuming a recent leak is accurate. The details have been provided by a tipster on Twitter called chi11eddog, who has numerous tech-related leaks and rumors in their feed but is not particularly well known. However, as always with this kind of leak, best to keep a healthy dose of skepticism until the company involved confirms or denies the information.
Leaker foresees Galaxy S23 Ultra doom and tips Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra zoom camera changes
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has not even been released yet and one well-known leaker has already predicted hard times ahead for both the S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra. With the Vivo X90 Pro+ seemingly being a major threat to the success of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the same tipster has offered up early expectations for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
HP's 1000-nits Sure View panel is bright, but the picture quality is compromised
HP is a forerunner when it comes to integrated privacy filters and offers laptops with Sure View displays for many years. By the push of a button, you can limit the viewing angle stability and prevent unwanted views from other people. HP offers the fourth generation since last year and it offers very high brightness values. We just reviewed the 16-inch version in the EliteBook 865 G9 and we measure almost 900 nits, but there are a few things to keep in mind.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display could be dimmer than initially anticipated
As expected, the frequency of Samsung Galaxy S23-related leaks has skyrocketed as the high-end smartphones' release date approaches. Many key specs have been revealed by benchmarking websites and certification authorities like Geekbench/TENAA. However, there seems to be some conflicting information about its display specs. A new leak from Twitter leaker...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop graphics card shows up on Geekbench with remarkable performance uplift over Ampere
If the past few launch cycles are anything to go by, Nvidia is all set to reveal the laptop version of Ada Lovelace graphics cards at CES 2022. A recent leak shed light on some of the SKUs, which include an AD103-based GeForce RTX 4090. Its younger sibling, the GeForce RTX 4080, has now shown up on Geekbench's OpenCL benchmark databas alongside a yet-to-be-announced Acer Laptop featuring an Intel Core i9-13900HX.
Samsung to lower memory prices and expand production capacity to regain market share
Samsung is preparing to weather the upcoming 2023 recessionary period in its own typical way by expanding memory production capacity and slashing DRAM chip prices significantly. This way it will be able to preserve and increase its pole position in terms of memory market share and, contrary to its competitors like Micron or SK Hynix, Samsung will be investing in new manufacturing lines, rather than slashing its capital expenditure program and laying off workers.
First images of OnePlus 11 in flesh shows flat panel design without curved glass, official device renders released too
A hands-on photo of the OnePlus 11 in the wild has leaked on Chinese social media. The image shows the device sporting a flat panel like the OnePlus 10T and not a curved glass like the OnePlus 10 Pro. Meanwhile, OnePlus also released official renders of the OnePlus 11 in the run up to the smartphone's China launch on January 4 followed by a global launch on February 7.
Rockley Photonics targets clinic-on-the-wrist wearable with hydration sensor by end 2023 and with glucose indicator by start 2025
There are plenty of startups working on wearable clinic-on-the-wrist devices, many of them supposedly offering such important biomarking abilities like non-invasive blood sugar level measurement. While some claim to already have devices waiting governmental approval, Rockley Photonics has chosen to share a much more credible time frame of what can be expected from the biosensing specialist. A recent investor presentation has offered up a wealth of information, and it seems the next few years could be very exciting for those waiting for a trustworthy clinic-on-the-wrist wearable.
iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic faced unprecedented snafu in Apple history leading to removal of ray tracing and other ambitious GPU generational leaps
Apple apparently had big plans, including ray tracing support, for the A16 Bionic's GPU in the iPhone 14 Pro but had to revert to a design based on the previous A15 Bionic. This was due to a major power consumption flaw discovered late in the SoC's development cycle. Such a setback is unheard of in the company's SoC team and is being attributed to several layoffs and lawsuits that the group in currently contending with.
