KFD: No one hurt after fire at recovery housing Monday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at The Steps House Inc., a recovery home for males, on Monday morning, according to KFD. When crews arrived at 808 Sevier Avenue around 2:15 a.m., they found light smoke coming from an exterior wall, KFD said. Once...
Rural Metro: No severe injuries reported after fire in West Knox Co. home
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Crews with Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a fire at a home in West Knox County Monday night. They said it was reported on the 7300 block of Dogwood Drive, and the home was engulfed by flames when crews arrived. They said occupants were found outside the building and were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
THP: One dead, one injured after crash near Goose Creek Road in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died and another was injured after a crash on State Route 25/70 in Jefferson County on Dec. 23, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Around 11:14 a.m., a tanker truck was driving west on State Route 25/70 near Goose Creek...
wvlt.tv
One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
wivk.com
Some Apartment Residents in Maryville are Displaced after Frozen Pipes Burst Flooding Several Units
Frozen pipes burst at Laurel Branch Apartments in Maryville leaving many residents without a safe place to stay. It happened Christmas morning after the sprinkler systems in several buildings froze and burst leaking into several homes. These two residents tell our news partner WVLT about their experience and say they...
wvlt.tv
Ceiling collapse injures firefighter after Christmas Eve fire in Powell community
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A firefighter was injured after a ceiling collapsed on him during the overhaul process following a house fire on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Crews responded to the house on Overton Lane and found fire coming from the back of...
KFD firefighter released from hospital four days after back surgery due to injury in line of duty
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Captain Chris Patterson with the Knoxville Fire Department is recovering after breaking his back while in the line of duty, responding to a house fire in East Knoxville on Dec. 23. He said he had suffered a burst fracture, which usually causes moderate to severe back pain, or numbness.
bbbtv12.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Gallaher Road Tuesday
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, on Tuesday, December 27, at 6:59pm, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Gallaher Road in the 700 block. The report stated that a 2006 Chevy Cobalt was traveling south on Highway 58 when a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck and killed. The pedestrian was identified as 78-year-old Gloria Simmons. The report stated that the 19-year-old driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. No charges are expected to be filed.
Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area. They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe...
TEMA: Seven people dead across TN due to arctic blast that swept through state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were "seven weather-related fatalities" across the state as an arctic blast swept through the state and brought temperatures dangerously low. The arctic blast brought temperatures down to the single digits late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with winds...
No injuries reported from West Knox County house fire, Rural Metro Fire says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a West Knox County fire on Christmas Eve night, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a home on the 11000 block of Crown Point around 9:50 p.m. The department said the fire was isolated to the chimney and...
'Jingle' the cat rescued from a tree after being stuck 100 feet in the air for around two weeks
POWELL, Tenn. — Over the weekend temperatures dipped below freezing, and a snowstorm swept through East Tennessee on Monday. Through it all, Jingle the cat was stuck around 100 feet up in the air. The cat was stuck in a Powell poplar tree for around two weeks, according to...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
wvlt.tv
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
'We are determined to get out today' | Mobile Meals asking for extra help after the snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Mobile Meals in Knox County operated on a one-hour delay because of hazardous road conditions due to an unexpected snowfall Monday night. The weather caused some roads to freeze, leading to several wrecks and traffic delays across East Tennessee. Mobile Meals said that volunteers picked up meals between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday before driving off from their kitchen to deliver them.
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
THP: One dead, one injured from crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is injured from a crash on Chapman Highway on Dec. 23, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. One of the passengers from the second car, Mallory Jackson, 36, from Georgia, died in the crash, THP said. Gary Reagan, 46,...
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
