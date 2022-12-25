ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

KFD: No one hurt after fire at recovery housing Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at The Steps House Inc., a recovery home for males, on Monday morning, according to KFD. When crews arrived at 808 Sevier Avenue around 2:15 a.m., they found light smoke coming from an exterior wall, KFD said. Once...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro: No severe injuries reported after fire in West Knox Co. home

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Crews with Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a fire at a home in West Knox County Monday night. They said it was reported on the 7300 block of Dogwood Drive, and the home was engulfed by flames when crews arrived. They said occupants were found outside the building and were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Gallaher Road Tuesday

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, on Tuesday, December 27, at 6:59pm, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Gallaher Road in the 700 block. The report stated that a 2006 Chevy Cobalt was traveling south on Highway 58 when a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck and killed. The pedestrian was identified as 78-year-old Gloria Simmons. The report stated that the 19-year-old driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. No charges are expected to be filed.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'We are determined to get out today' | Mobile Meals asking for extra help after the snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Mobile Meals in Knox County operated on a one-hour delay because of hazardous road conditions due to an unexpected snowfall Monday night. The weather caused some roads to freeze, leading to several wrecks and traffic delays across East Tennessee. Mobile Meals said that volunteers picked up meals between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday before driving off from their kitchen to deliver them.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy