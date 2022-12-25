They call the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year.

Could Clemson’s holiday cheer be warmer? Sure. What fan base that watches its team get left in the cold when comes to the College Football Playoff wouldn’t want a little more?

But, all things considered, there’s not much more the Tigers and their followers could ask for on this Christmas Day.

Clemson’s coaches and players (and others involved with the program) are spending it in south Florida, where the Tigers will begin their on-site preparations this week for their Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee on Friday. Throw in the BCS era (pre-2014), and this will be the Tigers’ 10th New Year’s Six/BCS bowl game in the Dabo Swinney era.

That doesn’t count the four CFP title games Clemson has played in since 2015, two of them the Tigers won. Clemson had just one national championship before its first under Swinney to cap the 2016 season, and it had been 35 years since it had won that.

Of course, none of this happens without winning big. Clemson will go for its 12th win of the season in the bowl game, making this the 12th straight season in which the Tigers have pulled at least 10 wins. The Tigers have already clinched an eighth 11-win season during this run. A win over the Volunteers would make a sixth season of at least 12 victories.

Before the current streak started in 2011, you have to go all the way back to 1990 to find Clemson’s most recent 10-win season. That also capped the Tigers’ longest string of seasons with double-digit wins at the time … at four.

And even with the transfer portal and name, image and likeness opportunities creating a different era of recruiting, it doesn’t look like Clemson is going away. Despite not having the same kind of NIL war chest as some other Power Five programs, Swinney and his staff have put together back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings . It shows that relationships, a winning culture and player development are still resonating with prospective players and their families as much as the almighty dollar.

And it’s all a reminder that, as greedy as all fan bases are when it comes to wanting their teams to be the star on top of college football’s version of a Christmas tree, Clemson is far removed from what it used to be, which should make for plenty of holiday cheer.